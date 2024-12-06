US Orders Nationwide Testing of Raw Milk for Bird Flu Virus

A dairy farm in Porterville, California, US, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Scorching temperatures are impeding milk production and withering the crops that cattle eat  dynamics that could contribute to shortages or price increases.

(Bloomberg) -- The US will begin testing raw milk supplies across the country for the presence of the highly pathogenic bird flu virus that’s been spreading in dairy cattle.

A federal order requires the collection of samples to be shared with the US Department of Agriculture, the agency said in a Friday statement.

The move comes as the worst-ever outbreak of deadly bird flu has jumped to other species such as cattle. The virus has recently been spreading in California, the top dairy state.

“This will give farmers and farmworkers better confidence in the safety of their animals and ability to protect themselves, and it will put us on a path to quickly controlling and stopping the virus’ spread nationwide,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in the statement.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.