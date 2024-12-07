Charting the Global Economy: French Government Topples

(Bloomberg) -- Far-right leader Marine Le Pen teamed up with a left-wing coalition to topple the French government, pitching the country into a prolonged period of turbulence that’s likely to further unsettle investors.

A majority of lawmakers in the National Assembly backed a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s three-month-old administration following a dispute over next year’s budget. It was the shortest tenure for a premier since France’s Fifth Republic was founded in 1958.

In the US, job growth picked up in November, a month after employment was constrained by two hurricanes and a commercial aircraft machinists’ strike. The unemployment rate, however, rose as long-term joblessness reached an almost three-year high.

Here are some of the charts that appeared on Bloomberg this week on the latest developments in the global economy, markets and geopolitics:

Europe

Emmanuel Macron’s grand plans are now stuck in a cul-de-sac of chaotic failure after Le Pen allied with other parties on Wednesday to topple Barnier. France now has no fully-empowered government — and no obvious way to form a stable one for months — the public is frustrated, and there’s a growing budget crisis. Investors have driven up risk premiums on French assets over peers to levels not seen in more than a decade and sent stocks plunging.

German industrial production fell in October, kicking off the final quarter with an unexpected decline and dashing hopes that the key sector for Europe’s largest economy may slowly be overcoming its malaise. While the services sector had been holding up well until recently, offsetting some of the industrial weakness, the latest business surveys from S&P Global showed a deterioration there too.

The European Central Bank’s fight against inflation is approaching its end but hasn’t been won yet, according to President Christine Lagarde. The comments come on the eve of the week-long quiet period that precedes ECB rate decisions and feed into an intensifying debate on how quickly and how far to loosen monetary policy.

US

US hiring picked up in November and the unemployment rate increased, pointing to a moderating labor market rather than one that’s significantly deteriorating. Hiring last month was led by health care and social assistance as well as leisure and hospitality and government, while retail trade cut the most jobs in a year.

Surveys since Donald Trump’s election victory show American companies are growing more upbeat about their prospects in anticipation of more pro-business policies and less regulatory burden.

Asia

Beijing has set out to extend its domestic laws across international borders with a ban on selling some goods to the US that applies to companies both inside and outside China. In an announcement this week, China declared it’s banning both the sale of dual-use items to the American military and also the export to the US of materials such as gallium and germanium.

China’s youth are draining vigor from consumption as a result of deep job losses, a marked contrast with older people’s spending habits that have remained stable since the pandemic, according to a prominent Chinese economist. While China’s aging demographics could hold back the economy over the long haul, the elderly increasingly stand out for their healthier finances and resilience.

Emerging Markets

Brazil’s economy once again shot past expectations in the third quarter, bolstered by hefty consumer and government spending that’s fanning inflation and rattling markets.

Peru is betting that new trade links with China and local tax breaks can take its booming agribusiness industry to the next level, almost tripling exports over the next decade and a half.

Philippine inflation ticked higher in November but was within the central bank’s expectations, giving the monetary authority room to cut interest rates further.

World

The global economy faces proliferating risks ranging from trade tensions to wars and debt troubles that could threaten its “remarkable resilience” of past years, the OECD said.

Poland extended its pause on interest rates, Namibia cut borrowing costs for a third straight time, Botswana held steady. India’s central bank left its rate unchanged, while taking steps to boost liquidity in the banking system and stem a decline in the rupee.

