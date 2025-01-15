Berry Farming Firm Agrovision Weighs IPO as Soon as June

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

(Bloomberg) -- Agrovision Corp., an agriculture company specializing in berries, is considering an initial public offering for as soon as June, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Los Angeles-based owner of farms growing fruit including blueberries, raspberries and blackberries is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on preparations for a potential listing, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

Agrovision was valued at more than $1 billion in a funding round led by Aliment Capital last year, according to a statement in August. The company sells fruit under its Fruitist and Big Skye labels, which are available at retailers including Costco, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s, its website shows.

Deliberations are ongoing, details of the offering may change and other banks could be added to the lineup, the people said. Representatives for Agrovision and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Agrovision grows its so-called superfruits in 10 locations across North and South America, Africa, Europe and Asia, the website shows. Along with Aliment, it also counts Stephen Kaplan, co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management, as an investor, the statement shows.

