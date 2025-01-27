Tata Steel Reports Surprise Profit on Strong Demand

Lourenco Goncalves, chair and chief executive officer at Cleveland-Cliffs, talks about the jump in steel stocks after Trump's presidential win.

(Bloomberg) -- Tata Steel Ltd. reported a surprise profit despite a weak performance in Europe and a domestic price slump, as production rose in its home country, India.

Profit declined 38% to 3.2 billion rupees ($37.1 million) for the three months through December, compared with 5.13 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said on Monday. Analysts had expected a loss of 2.84 billion rupees. Revenue declined 3% from a year ago.

Steel mills across Asia have been grappling with lower prices due to a glut of imports from China, prompting anti-dumping measures and investigations. Weak domestic prices and a slowing economy have compelled steelmakers to keep prices low even as India’s steel demand is expected to rise.

Earnings growth was aided by deliveries in India, although the growth momentum eased during the quarter. The country continued to remain a net importer of the alloy, Tata Steel said in a statement.

The company is also doubling down on installing emissions-reduction technology at its Europe operations, though any plans to de-carbonize will have to be supported either through higher steel prices or through government subsidies, it said.

Tata Steel’s India crude steel production for the quarter rose 6% from a year earlier to 5.68 million tonnes, it said earlier.

The company’s shares fell 2.6% in Mumbai, before the results were published.

