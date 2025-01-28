Brookfield Offers to Buy Outstanding Shares in Neoen

Arrays of photovoltaic panels at the Cestas Solar Park, operated by Neoen SA, a unit of Impala SAS, in Cestas, France, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (Nathan Laine/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. offered to buy outstanding shares in Neoen SA, the final step in its planned €6.1 billion takeover of the French renewable energy developer.

Brookfield Renewable Holdings SAS offered to pay €39.85 per share, according to a statement. The Canadian asset manager’s unit already acquired a controlling stake in Neoen last year and plans to take the firm private.

See also: Brookfield-Led Group Buys 53% of Neoen, Paving Way for Takeover

Its the latest sign of major investors seeking exposure to the clean-power sector amid growing demand for low-carbon energy. Asset managers have been pouring funds into renewables developers, which need large amounts of capital to build solar farms, wind parks and battery-storage facilities.

Brookfield’s tender offer for Neoen shares will be value for 21 trading days, according to the statement.

