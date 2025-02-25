Pricey European Gas Risks Years of Uncertainty for Industry

(Bloomberg) -- European industries suffering from high gas costs and competition from places like the US face years of uncertainty when planning their future, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said.

While the bank expects European gas prices to fall next year, they’ll still be double what US users pay in 2029, according to EBRD Chief Economist Beata Javorcik. The price gap has already prompted energy-intensive industries in Europe to reassess how and where they operate, with some chemical producers and steelmakers cutting thousands of jobs amid cost pressures.

“We have entered a period of permanent heightened uncertainty,” Javorcik said Tuesday in an interview in Vienna. “That makes planning for capital-intensive firms very difficult.”

European gas soared following Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine that led to the loss of Russian flows to the continent. While prices are far below a record, they recently hit a two-year high, and are much more expensive than in the US.

Benchmark European gas futures traded at €45.475 ($47.74) a megawatt-hour on Tuesday. Month-ahead US Henry Hub prices were at $4.01 per million British thermal units, equivalent to about $13.67 a megawatt hour.

Javorcik also said that persistently higher energy costs make it more important for European governments to stick by climate policies encouraging cleaner and more efficient fuels. The European Union has come under pressure from some countries to relax certain climate rules, for example by giving carmakers more flexibility to comply with emissions targets.

“Once you start delaying or changing policies you undermine their credibility,” she said. “That makes it harder for companies to plan.”

The EBRD, a multilateral lender focusing on eastern European and central Asian economies, said more countries are looking at active industrial-development programs as a response to geopolitical tensions.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.