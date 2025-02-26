Canada Launches Campaign in Washington Amid Tariff Confusion

U.S. President Donald Trump held his first cabinet meeting at the White House saying his plan to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico is moving ahead

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian officials are undertaking a “full court press” in Washington this week to avert 25% tariffs on most Canadian goods that President Donald Trump has threatened to impose next month, says a minister in Justin Trudeau’s cabinet.

Anita Anand, Canada’s minister of transport and internal trade, said Wednesday that she is among several policymakers currently in the US capital meeting with senators, members of Congress and members of Trump’s cabinet to push Canada’s argument that tariffs would be counterproductive for the US.

“In every meeting I’ve had with congressional delegates and senators, whether Republican or Democrat, the representative or the elected official has been extremely collaborative and seeking to continue to have a robust trading relationship,” Anand said in an interview.

Trump has announced a series of planned trade measures since he took office, including broad tariffs against Mexico and Canada; so-called “reciprocal tariffs” against imports from many countries for early April; and tariffs that hit specific sectors such as steel, aluminum and autos.

On Wednesday, the president gave a series of confusing answers about his plans to enact them. He initially said he was “not stopping” the tariffs planned for March 4 on Canada and Mexico, which would be 25% on most items and 10% on key Canadian energy products, including oil. But he later said the tariffs would be implemented on April 2.

It wasn’t clear if the president meant that he was granting another delay, or conflating the Canada-Mexico levies with the reciprocal tariffs.

A White House official said later Wednesday the deadline for Canada and Mexico tariffs remains March 4 and that Trump had not yet decided whether to give an extension.

“We have heard a number of different approaches emanating from the White House, including different dates on which they will be implemented,” said Anand. “Our approach is to be ready for every scenario, to press Canadian economic interests at every turn and to make sure that we are also building a strong domestic economy by eliminating internal barriers to trade.”

Anand said in each of her meetings, she’s stressing the importance of the relationship not just between Canada and the US, but also between Canada and individual states. She emphasized the billions of dollars in goods that Canadian companies and consumers buy from Illinois when speaking with Senator Tammy Duckworth, or the size of its imports from Mississippi during her meeting with Mike Ezell, a Republican representative.

Not one has brought up Canada becoming the 51st state, she said, including US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. “We’re focused on the substantive issues,” she said. In addition to trade, the two also spoke about keeping transportation supply chains and about aviation safety, given the recent Delta Air Lines Inc. crash at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, she said.

Canadian Public Safety Minister David McGuinty and Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay were also in Washington this week.

Trudeau’s government has prepared lists of 25% retaliatory tariffs on as much as C$155 billion ($108 billion) worth of US goods if necessary — but has always said Canada won’t strike first in a trade war.

