Canadian Coast Guard battles to secure ship with dangerous cargo

The Canadian Coast Guard was working to secure a container ship that suffered significant breaches to its structure when it ran aground off Newfoundland.

The MSC Baltic III was carrying some materials listed as dangerous goods, the Coast Guard said. The focus is currently on the removal of the vessel’s cargo and fuel. It’s carrying about 1.7 million liters, or just over 10,000 barrels, of heavy fuel oil and diesel as propellant.

The vessel ran aground on Feb. 15 during bad weather in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, west of Lark Harbour, after reporting a loss of power. In the days that followed, a rescue operation was hampered by treacherous conditions at sea, and in its current condition the ship cannot be refloated, the Coast Guard said.

Its cargo included fabrics, food products, metals and polymeric beads. No pollution has been observed from the ship and the main aim of the operation is to prevent any releases into the environment.

The Coast Guard said one option may be to build a road to allow easier access to the vessel. That would help limit the impact of sea conditions on operations.

A spokesperson for MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co., which manages the ship, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alex Longley, Bloomberg News

