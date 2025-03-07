Most Canadians support building a cross-country pipeline, reject adopting U.S. dollar: Nanos survey

CTV News’ Kamil Karamali breaks down data from Nanos polling showing that 3 in 4 Canadians support ideas for a pipeline from Alberta to Eastern Canada.

Three out of four Canadians would support a national energy corridor and pipeline from Alberta to Eastern Canada, according to a new Nanos survey – even if there were environment and Indigenous land claim concerns about the route.

The survey of 1,001 Canadian adults between Feb. 28 and March 5 found that 54 per cent “support” a cross-country pipeline, while 21 per cent “somewhat support” the idea.

Eleven per cent of those surveyed opposed the idea of a pipeline, while ten per cent “somewhat opposed” the concept.

The prairie provinces — Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba — showed the highest support for the energy corridor, with more than 85 per cent in favour of the idea, while 80 per cent of people surveyed in the Atlantic provinces said they would back the pipeline project.

Quebec, which has taken a stance against pipeline projects in recent years, showed that nearly 60 per cent of people surveyed would support an oil and gas pipeline through their province.

Canadians opposed to adopting U.S. dollar

The survey results showing support for a Canada-wide pipeline come at a time where businesses and politicians are calling for more interprovincial trade partnerships, as both Canada and the U.S. place, and pause, tariffs on one another, resulting in the curbing of some American goods.

Another Nanos survey highlights that three-quarters of Canadians are opposed to the idea of an economic union with the U.S., where Canada would adopt the American dollar.

The concept proposed would be similar to the European Union, where there is free trade and free movement of people with European countries, but each nation still has control over health care, education and taxation within their borders.

Sixty-five per cent of respondents were ”opposed” to an economic union with the United States and adopting the U.S. dollar, while 10 per cent were “somewhat opposed.”

Nine per cent supported the idea, while eleven percent somewhat supported it.

Atlantic provinces showed the highest opposition to the Canada-U.S. economic union at 79.8 per cent.

Canadians against U.S. companies bidding on contracts

The Nanos survey also found 65 per cent of people either “support” or “somewhat support” banning all U.S. companies from bidding on Canadian federal, provincial or municipal government contracts, while 31 per cent were either opposed or somewhat opposed to the ban.

Respondents were also asked if they’ve made any financial changes in response to the U.S. tariffs, with 46 per cent saying they haven’t made any changes.

One-third of people surveyed said they’ve cut back on spending; 16 per cent said they’ve delayed or cancelled a major purchase, while 12 per cent had increased the amount they put into their savings.

Only six per cent stopped buying U.S. products and chose to buy local, while two per cent said they avoided travel to the U.S.