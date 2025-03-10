Surge in Canadian crude signals tariff concern is waning

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Concern about U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to impose tariffs on U.S. imports of Canadian oil is waning as the duties’ start date keeps getting pushed back, strengthening local crude prices.

Heavy Western Canadian Select for delivery in April was trading at $11.70 less per barrel than US benchmark West Texas Intermediate on Monday, according to people familiar with prices. That’s the narrowest discount since Nov. 15, before Trump — then president-elect — first threatened tariffs on Canadian imports.

Adding to speculation the tariffs won’t affect Canadian crude, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Monday that a scenario where an agreement is reached and US tariffs on Canada and Mexico are pulled back is possible.

The tariffs, including 10% on Canadian energy imports and 25% on everything else from Canada and Mexico, were scheduled to go into force on Feb. 4.

They were first delayed by a month and then delayed again last week, albeit only on items covered by the North American trade agreement known as USMCA.

“I feel like we are in bizarro world,” said Susan Bell, a Rystad Energy analyst. “The tariff risk is being discounted by the market — given how negative the market moved when the tariffs were put in place. Trump is risking a deeply unpopular move on the economy.”

Canadian heavy crude’s discount jumped to as wide as $15.50 in January as Trump reiterated plans to impose the duties on America’s closest neighbors. Since then, the discount has gradually narrowed as the tariffs were delayed.

Also helping the price, the executive order indicates tariffs won’t apply to Canadian oil exported off the Gulf Coast and some oil sands facilities are set to start maintenance in April, reducing output.

Oil demand in the US will be stronger in April than in March, and the Trans Mountain pipeline, which lets Canadian producers ship to non-US markets, is probably going to be full, pulling Canadian heavy oil crude out of the US Midwest, Bell said.

The April discount for WCS reflects “tighter heavy balance but no discount to accommodate the tariff,” she said.

Robert Tuttle, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.