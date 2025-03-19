Conservative leader vows action on Ring of Fire within six months

Raw video of remarks by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who was visiting Greater Sudbury on Wednesday.

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre announced Wednesday that within six months of taking power, he would green-light all federal permits for the Ring of Fire and commit $1 billion to build new roads.

Poilievre, who is holding a rally in Greater Sudbury on Wednesday evening, said progress on the Ring of Fire is key to “unlocking billions of dollars in resources and taking back control of our economy from the Americans.”

The long-delayed mineral project, located 500 kilometres east of Thunder Bay in northwestern Ontario, includes large deposits of high-grade chromite, cobalt, nickel, copper and platinum.

“Buried just under their feet was tens of billions of dollars of chromite, cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, and countless other resources that the world is desperate for,” Poilievre said at a news conference Wednesday morning in Sudbury.

“It would be life-changing for northern Ontario towns, galvanizing thousands of paychecks and modern infrastructure. It would help our First Nations become richer. It would boost our economy with billions of dollars, allowing us to become less dependent on the Americans after we start selling those resources overseas. And it would turn dollars for dictators into paychecks for our people. It would allow us to break our dependence on Beijing for batteries, turbines, solar panels, satellites.”

He said the federal Liberals did “everything they could” to block progress on the Ring of Fire.

“The process was started by former Liberal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson in February of 2020, about the time when Mark Carney became Justin Trudeau’s economic adviser,” Poilievre said.

“After he did nothing for three years, then Trudeau moved him out and put Steven Guilbeault in. Guilbeault is a radical environmentalist who’s still in cabinet, and he blocked the project. In fact, he came out and said he doesn’t want us building any more roads in Canada because he doesn’t like cars.”

He said many First Nations in the area are strong supporters of the Ring of Fire and that the development will help “lift them out of poverty.”

The lack of action has hurt Canada, especially as we deal with increasing hostility from south of the border.

“This gatekeeping and red tape was devastating for Canada before Donald Trump threatened tariffs on our economy. Now, it is an act of economic suicide,” Poilievre said in an earlier news release.

“By partnering with First Nations to develop our world-class resources, we will bring home powerful paycheques for all Canadians.”

Since NATO has identified these critical minerals as being essential towards our collective defence, the Conservatives said money spent on the project would count towards the calculation of Canada hitting its two per cent of GDP commitment on defence.

“We will repeal Liberal law C-69 and instead grant rapid permission to our companies to build more pipelines, more natural gas exports, more data centres, more mines, and more projects of all kind across this country. We will stand up for this economy and our people,” he said in Sudbury.

“Most importantly, we’ll become a strong, self-reliant sovereign nation to stand up to the Americans and stand up for ourselves. We will reward work, unleash entrepreneurs, harvest our resources, make our own goods, trade with each other, build homes for our youth, rebuild our borders and military, honour our history and raise our flag.”