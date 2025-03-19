Prairie canola producers brace for 100 per cent tariffs from China

Canola fields are pictured near Cremona, Alta., Monday, July 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canola farmers on the Prairies are bracing for impact as China prepares to impose hefty tariffs on the industry.

China is expected to enact a 100 per cent levy on Canadian canola oil and meal starting Thursday.

The tariffs are a response to Canada’s 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles and 25 per cent tax on aluminum and steel products.

In response, governments in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba want action from Ottawa to support farmers.

The federal government says China’s tariffs are unjustified, but it has not announced any concrete plans to help canola farmers.

A sweeping majority of Canada’s canola production occurs across the three Prairie provinces.

