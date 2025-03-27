Pre-tariff rush pushes Canadian crude to strongest in four years

Hussein Allidina, head of commodities at TD Asset Management, shares his outlook on the oil and energy markets.

Canadian heavy crude is trading at the smallest discount to benchmark U.S. oil in almost four years after a rush of sales to beat tariffs drained the country’s inventories.

Western Canadian Select in Alberta traded at US$9.95 less per barrel than West Texas Intermediate, the smallest discount since early April 2021, according to a person familiar with prices and General Index data compiled by Bloomberg.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs on Canadian energy products — which were first scheduled for early February but have since been delayed twice to April 2 — encouraged companies to ship as much crude as possible to the US before the levies took effect. That surge drained Western Canadian stockpiles to a record low early this month, according to Wood Mackenzie. Stockpiles remained near those low levels as of last week, according to a person familiar with the data.

Supplies may remain tight as oil sands producers are preparing to shut machinery and curtail output to perform regular maintenance.

Robert Tuttle, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.