What Canada’s 300% tariff on dairy imports actually means

Amanda Lang speaks with Sylvain Charlebois, Senior Director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, for this thoughts on whether or not Canada’s system of supply management in dairy and other food could be on the table in the current round of trade talks. And she asks Todd Winterhalt, senior vice-president of international markets with EDC about why the timing has never been better for Canadian exports to stop being so reliant on the U.S. and take real steps toward diversifying.

In the growing dispute between the U.S. and Canada over trade, U.S. President Donald Trump has singled out for particular complaint steep levies Canada has on the books for imported dairy products, calling them “anti-American farmer.”

In theory, U.S. milk, butter and cheese could face duties ranging from 200 to 300 per cent. In practice, close to 99.9 per cent of U.S. dairy exports to Canada enter the country duty-free, according to the Canadian government. Still, Trump has demanded an end to the high tariffs.

How does Canada tax dairy imports?

Foreign dairy producers can sell to the Canadian market — facing little or no tariffs — up to a certain threshold, after which cost-prohibitive levies kick in. Canada’s government justifies the setup as part of its so-called supply management system.

Begun in the 1970s, the system is designed to prevent surpluses or shortages of dairy supplies and to ensure that prices are high enough to make farms profitable. Under the system, local farmers face a production quota and if they go over the limit can be required to pour milk down the drain.

How does Canada’s system affect U.S. exports into the country?

Last year, Canada was the second largest market for U.S. dairy exports, after Mexico. The high tariffs only apply when American products exceed the amounts set for each category under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, which was negotiated during Trump’s first term, and those ceilings are rarely hit.

The agreement, called USMCA, resulted in a large expansion, over time, of the tariff-free amounts that can be sent from the U.S. into Canada.

However, according to the International Dairy Foods Association, which represents the U.S. dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, U.S. farmers don’t exceed the limits because of various other protectionist measures Canada has in place.

Those include providing monetary incentives to encourage Canadian processors to use domestic dairy inputs and setting compositional standards for cheese to limit ingredient imports, the group said.

Does Trump have a valid point against Canada’s dairy tariffs?

Complaints about these tariffs have been raised with Canada during international trade talks over the past several decades, including at the 2018 negotiations over USMCA. The U.S., European Union, Australia and New Zealand have called Canada’s system unfair, saying it limits market access. Some countries have also blamed the country for dumping low-priced products on global markets.

On the other side of that debate, Canada’s supply management is an alternative to direct farm subsidies that most countries, including the U.S., use to prop up their agricultural sectors.

Supporters in Canada see it as crucial for the survival of local farms. A trade dispute settlement panel ruled in late 2023 that Canada’s dairy import quotas don’t unfairly limit access for U.S. producers.

Is Canada likely to scrap its dairy tariffs?

While Canada’s dairy farms contribute billions of dollars to the gross domestic product each year and employ hundreds of thousands of workers who fuel local economies, their contribution to the economy pales in comparison with that of other export sectors at risk in a trade war, such as the auto, aluminum, lumber and aerospace industries.

There’s also some opposition to supply management within Canada. Economists argue that it inflates the cost of dairy products to profit local farms, thereby hurting lower-income people especially. And critics point out that the eye-popping tariffs stir outrage abroad while having little real effect given that they’re so rarely applied.

Still, dairy farmers are politically powerful in Canada. The majority of farms are in vote-rich regions in Quebec and Ontario.

And some consumers may like the fact that most of the dairy in the grocery stores is locally produced, especially now, given that 29 per cent of Canadians view their neighbor to the south as an enemy, according to an early March survey. With a general election expected in the coming weeks, political parties are unlikely to take a stance against Canada’s dairy tariffs.

---

Randy Thanthong-Knight, Bloomberg News

With assistance from Mathieu Dion.

---

U.S. President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs on trading partners are set to take effect on April 2, a day he has proclaimed as “Liberation Day” for American trade. CTV News will have extensive coverage across all platforms:

CTVNews.ca will have in-depth coverage, real-time updates, and expert analysis on what the tariffs will mean for Canadians.

CP24.com will report on any developments out of Queen’s Park and what the tariffs means for the people of the GTHA.

BNNBloomberg.ca will explain what this means for the business community, investors, and the market.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.