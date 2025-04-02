Gold advances as Trump’s tariff announcement boosts haven demand

A selection of one kilogram gold bars at Conclude Zrt bullion dealer arranged in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Gold advanced, following its biggest one-day decline in two months, on nervousness over President Donald Trumps latest trade threats. Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg

Spot gold advanced as Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs boost haven demand.

The metal has climbed 19 per cent this year, extending a ferocious run in 2024, as investors seek safety amid concerns over the global economy and world order.

Gold rose as much as 1 per cent to $3,143.39 an ounce in late trading on Wednesday.

Copper edged lower when Trump made the announcement as traders were concerned levies may hurt demand and drag down economic growth.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.