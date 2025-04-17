Ontario to table legislation that will speed up mine development

A car drives through Neskantaga First Nation in Neskantaga, Ont., which is located within the Ring of Fire, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Ontario is set to table legislation that it says will speed up the development of mines by designating some as “special economic zones,” though Premier Doug Ford said that could also be used on other projects.

The Ring of Fire, a massive area in northern Ontario said to be replete with critical minerals, will be one such economic zone. But Ford said other big projects could receive similar designations, including his plan to build a massive transit and traffic tunnel under Highway 401.

First Nations have already expressed concern about the province’s wish to fast-track the development of the Ring of Fire.

The need to urgently mine the province is a direct response to the threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, Ford said.

“President Trump wants to destroy our economy, take jobs away from Ontarians and Canadians, and we have to get up and fight like we’ve never fought before,” Ford said. “We can’t be caught up in red tape and regulations and dilly-dallying around.”

Ford envisions massive mining operations up north to extract critical minerals from the ground, refine those minerals in the province and then use them for the burgeoning electric vehicle battery industry in southern Ontario. But now he also wants to sell those critical minerals around the world.

He believes mining critical minerals will lead to prosperity for all Ontarians.

“We’re going to move forward, going to create economic growth right across the province,” he said. “We will be the wealthiest, richest, most prosperous, safest jurisdiction in the world.”

Ford said special economic zones are not limited to mining operations.

It could be “anything that we see economic opportunity: building a tunnel, for example, along the 401, or any major infrastructure project that creates opportunities and economic development," Ford said.

Another example could be a pipeline, he said. Ford wants to see oil and gas pipelines run across the province and country.

“Let’s speed things up. Let’s make sure that pipeline gets done. Let’s make sure it gets out to Irving or gets down to Sarnia or wherever,” Ford said.

The plan to speed up development of the Ring of Fire has already sparked resistance from many First Nation communities who have constantly reminded the province about its duty to consult them.

Sol Mamakwa, who represents the riding of Kiiwetinoong where the Ring of Fire and numerous First Nations are located, said the government’s current approach to consultations is “the bare minimum.”

“And that’s not good enough,” said Mamakwa, the lone First Nation member of Queen’s Park.

Officials also say the new bill will do away with several environmental assessments, including one of the proposed Eagle’s Nest mine in the Ring of Fire region and another of a proposed landfill in southwestern Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2025.

Liam Casey and Allison Jones, The Canadian Press