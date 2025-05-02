Exxon matches estimates, maintains buybacks even as oil slumps

Exxon Mobil Corp. met earnings estimates thanks to higher production from low-cost projects such as Guyana and the Permian, allowing the oil giant to maintain its share buybacks despite the recent drop in crude prices.

Adjusted first-quarter earnings were $1.76 a share, matching analysts’ forecasts, the Spring, Texas-based company said in a statement Friday. Exxon bought back $4.8 billion of share in the period, which is “consistent” with its $20 billion annual rate through 2026, it said.

The decision to maintain buybacks comes in contrast to BP Plc and Chevron Corp., which both cut repurchases this week.

“In this uncertain market, our shareholders can be confident in knowing that we’re built for this,” Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said in the statement.

Big Oil’s first-quarter profits are coming in near the lowest since 2021 and appear poised to sink even further in the months ahead as President Donald Trump’s tariffs and OPEC’s surprise plan to increase supplies later this year drive Brent crude prices below $65 a barrel. The squeeze on both costs and revenue is straining shareholder returns after companies ramped up buybacks in the wake of record profits in 2022.

BP and Eni SpA reduced their 2025 capital expenditure to bolster their finances during the downturn in oil prices, even if it means a knock to production levels in future years.

Exxon, the biggest investor-owned supermajor, is taking a different approach. It invested heavily in new projects as others cut back during Covid-19 and plans to do so again through this year’s downturn with annual capital spending set to be higher than last year.

Exxon plans to bring on 10 new projects this year including new oil developments in Guyana, the Permian Basin and Brazil as well as liquefied natural gas along the US Gulf Coast and chemicals in China.

“Continuously leveraging our competitive advantage is enabling the company to excel in the current market environment and deliver on our plans through 2030 and far into the future,” Woods said in the statement.

His strategy is to build a suite of projects across the oil and gas supply chain that are low-cost enough to remain profitable even if the world eventually moves away from fossil fuels. Woods showed during Covid-19 that he’s willing to take on debt in the short-term if it moves the company closer to that longer-term goal.

Exxon has pledged to buy back $20 billion of shares annually through 2026 so long as commodity prices are “reasonable,” according to Chief Financial Officer Kathy Mikells. The company uses $65-a-barrel for its financial projections. Rising production levels, expected to be up nearly 10 per cent this year, help to offset the impact of lower oil prices.

Europe’s oil majors, by contrast, are having a much harder time growing after investing heavily in renewables over the past five years.

Exxon, however, is not immune from the downturn. The company needs oil prices of $88 a barrel or higher this year to break even after paying its capital expenditure, dividends and buybacks, according to RBC Capital Markets. That’s higher than Shell Plc and BP. However, Exxon’s debt levels are much lower, giving it more financial flexibility.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.