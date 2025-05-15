BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Rio Tinto Group plans to spend as much as US$1.2 billion by 2032 to modernize its 99-year-old power plant in Quebec, despite tariffs implemented by the Trump administration on Canadian imports of aluminum.

The Isle-Maligne hydropower generation station located in Alma, about 300 miles north of Montreal, provides electricity to Rio Tinto’s aluminum smelters in the region. The company said in a statement that it is the “largest single investment in its hydroelectric assets since the 1950s.”

“This major investment to modernize our facilities will ensure the long-term future and competitivity of our low carbon aluminium production in Quebec for decades to come for our Canadian and American customers,” said Rio Tinto’s managing director for Atlantic operations, Sebastien Ross, in a statement. The company employs about 4,000 people in Quebec.

US President Donald Trump imposed 25 per cent levies on imports of steel and aluminum in March. So far, aluminum shipments have not been strongly impacted as costs were passed on to buyers, Canadian railroads told analysts about two weeks ago.

The modernization project includes replacing eight turbine-alternator groups and rehabilitating their water intake and hydraulic passage.

Rio Tinto also began expanding its aluminum smelter in Saguenay, Quebec, in 2023 with the installation of 96 new pots using so-called AP60 low-carbon smelting technology at a cost of $1.1 billion.

The company expects to invest about $4 billion in sustaining capital expenditures this year across all its operations in the world.

Mathieu Dion, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.