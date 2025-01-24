How to avoid a growing wave of crypto scams as regulations ease: Jackson

Lucas Matheson, CEO of Coinbase Canada, discusses how Trump's proposed policies could impact the cryptocurrency industry.

2025 could be a year of regret for trusting investors looking to make a fortune in crypto currency scams.

Ontario Provincial Police reported nearly $23 million in crypto currency investment fraud in the first nine months of 2024. According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, Canadians overall lost $124 million in crypto payments in 2023 compared with only $19 million the year before.

As the popularity of digital currencies increases, an anti-regulatory political movement in Washington, DC is tipping the scale in the fraudster’s favour. Even the U.S. president is currently hocking crypto.

The crypto currency market is global with little-to-no regulatory oversight in some corners of the world, and that makes everybody - everywhere - potential victims.

Here are four ways to spot investment scams:

1. Hot tips

Exclusive investment offers are just one of the red flag warnings from the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) in its ongoing effort to crack down on investment fraud.

The umbrella group that represents Canada’s securities regulators cautions investors to be wary of investment pitches promoted as just-for-you and an exclusive group of special (wealthy) insiders.

It says fraudsters posing as investment advisors tend to play on human vulnerabilities such as the fear of missing out (FOMO). They could even drop a few names of familiar investors you might recognize.

In some cases, they could refer to the tip as “insider” information from someone with access to exclusive information about the company that issued the stock. Even if that were true, it is illegal to knowingly trade on inside information.

2. Offers of unrealistic returns

If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. All investments have some level of risk. As a general rule; the higher the potential return, the higher the risk.

Real investment advisors are prohibited from describing a return as “guaranteed” unless it actually is, such as a guaranteed investment certificate (GIC).

3. High-pressure tactics

Scammers of every stripe will employ tactics to pressure their victims into making a quick decision before they have time to realize they are being scammed.

Even if you push back, they will often pressure you to invest a little at first and come back later looking for a larger amount. Once they get their hook in you, they won’t give up.

4. Off the radar investments

Any individual who encourages you to subvert the government or avoid financial institutions is most likely trying to keep their illegal activities from being tracked, according to the CSA.

Without the proper documents and statements, fraudsters can easily slip off into the night with your money. Legitimate investments also require a prospectus; a formal document that explains the details of an investment and the risks involved.

The CSA cautions Canadian investors to be wary of firms or individuals from outside the country. Brokerage firms need to register with provincial and territorial securities regulators as dealers or advisors to open trading accounts or recommend investments.

Precautions before you invest

If you are approached by someone pitching an investment by phone, text, email, social media, or even in person, the CSA suggests ensuring they and their firm are registered using the online National Registration Search (NRS) on the CSA website.

If you suspect it’s a scam, report it to your provincial or territorial regulator immediately.

Getting your money back

If you have already given money to a non-registered individual or firm, there’s a slim chance you will ever see it again.

If you believe you have received unsuitable investment advice or unauthorized trades have been made on your account by a registered investment entity, there are steps you can take to get at least some of your money back.

Always start by contacting the individual and firm in writing with your complaint and how you want it resolved, the CSA says.

If they do not provide a satisfactory response in writing within 90 days, the complaint can be escalated to the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (OBSI), the independent dispute resolution service.

Quebec residents are encouraged to submit their complaint to the Autorite des marches financiers (AMF).

Above all, the CSA says every step should be documented.