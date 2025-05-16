BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

If you’ve ever been told to act your age, the same advice applies to your investment portfolio.

Tweaking your nest-egg properly as you get older will maximize consistent returns over the long term and lower risk as you near retirement.

Determining what to hold, how much, and when, depends on who you are and how you want to retire. A qualified advisor can help but make sure investment fees don’t imped growth.

With $1.57 trillion under management in client investment portfolios, T. Rowe Price has guidelines for a typical asset mix as investors age.

Twenties: time is on your side

When it comes to investing, the biggest rewards come from the biggest risks. Young people have more time for that to happen, or to recover if it doesn’t.

T. Rowe Price says young investors should focus on the growth potential of stocks with at least a 90 per cent weighting on a diversified portfolio of equities.

Market gains can compound over time but compounding works both ways when it comes to the debt many young households carry. In most cases, the interest will exceed anything the stock market can deliver.

The first priority should be to pay down debt starting with the highest interest rates or consolidating all debt into a low interest loan.

Contribute what you can to a tax-free savings account (TFSA), which allows you to invest in just about anything without paying tax on the gains.

Open a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) but only invest if your taxable income that year reaches a high marginal rate. RRSP contributions and gains are fully taxed when the are withdrawn; ideally at a low marginal rate in retirement.

Thirties: add to equities, lower debt

The push toward equities should continue into your thirties as you chip away at your debt.

Kids and bills call for a mature strategy that includes investing in good companies that produce something with intrinsic value and grow earnings over time.

Diversifying equities across sector and geographic lines will hedge against concentrated risk and widen opportunity. Mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs) can make it easy.

You can also hedge against equity market risk by directing more of your portfolio to the safety of fixed income, including guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) and investment grade bonds.

This could also be a time in life to take your company pension plan seriously and work it into your retirement plan.

Forties: peak earning years

T. Rowe Price recommends pulling back from equities in your forties and adding safer alternatives with less return potential. The investment management firm suggest up to twenty per cent of your portfolio be allocated to fixed-income.

These are normally higher income years when RRSPs make more sense. Refunds will be bigger because the contribution amount would have been taxed at a higher marginal rate.

A tax strategy that shifts RRSP refunds to your TFSA is a good idea. In retirement, RRSP withdrawals can be capped at a low marginal rate and TFSA withdrawals (which are not taxed) can be used to top up your income requirements.

Fifties: kids are out, book a flight to safety

Adults in their forties and fifties tend to have more to invest as basic household necessities are paid for and the kids leave home.

T. Rowe Price suggests further shock-proofing your portfolio by holding 15 per cent to 35 per cent in fixed-income.

Reliance on capital gains from stocks gives way to a safe income stream from dividends and bond yields.

Be sure your RRSP savings don’t grow too much. In addition to having to withdraw them at a higher rate, old age security (OAS) benefits could be clawed back if mandatory minimum withdrawals reach a certain threshold.

Sixty and beyond: moderate growth, reliable cash

Retirement takes your portfolio a full 180 degrees from saving to spending. Since money is not coming in, it is essential to have a reliable income source for day-to-day needs.

In your sixties T. Rowe Price recommends your portfolio weighting be pulled back to 45 per cent to 65 per cent equities and ten per cent cash.

In your seventies and over it suggests 30 per cent to 50 per cent equities and 20 per cent cash.

Your portfolio still needs to grow but that income stream, combined with Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and OAS payments should take some of the pressure off.