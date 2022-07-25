(Bloomberg) -- A former vice president for a multinational investment bank and a former US congressman were among nine people charged with insider trading in four separate schemes announced Monday by federal prosecutors.

Brijesh Goel worked at an unidentified bank in New York from 2013 until about 2021, eventually reaching the position of vice president. Through his role, Goel received confidential emails about potential mergers the bank was considering financing, according to court documents. Prosecutors allege he passed tips to another person, who traded on the information and split profits with Goel.

Republican Stephen Buyer, who represented Indiana from 1993 to 2011, is accused of taking confidential information from two of his consulting business’s clients and trading on it.

Prosecutors allege he traded on it first in 2018 while working for T-Mobile US Inc., when he learned that it planned to acquire Sprint Corp., and then the next year when he learned that his client Guidehouse LLP was going to purchase Navigant Consulting. Prosecutors said he earned profits of at least $349,000.

