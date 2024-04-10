(Bloomberg) -- Investment firm 777 Partners LLC has pushed back its target date for buying Everton FC to the end of next month and is asking for more time to repay a £158 million ($198 million) loan related to the club’s new stadium, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Miami-based firm had aimed to close the purchase of the Premier League football club at the end of this week, said another person close to the matter. Both asked not to be identified discussing a private matter.

Everton and 777 face a deadline Monday, when MSP Sports Capital, a rival American investor, is due to claim repayment of the loan it made to help it build a new state-of-the-art stadium in Liverpool’s Bramley Docks.

The Premier League’s conditional approval of the acquisition last month left 777 with little time to raise financing to cover the repayment of the MSP loan, one of the people said. The firm is confident of meeting all the remaining conditions.

Everton and 777 declined to comment. An MSP representative didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. Sky News reported the delay of the takeover earlier Wednesday.

MSP can gain control of the club from owner Farhad Moshiri if it decides not to grant 777 an extension.

777 has been under scrutiny from the Premier League since it agreed to buy Everton from Moshiri in September. Last month, Bloomberg News reported that the board of the Premier League was inclined to approve the deal as long as 777 met a series of conditions, including paying off the MSP loan. The league also was seeking commitments on funding the club and financing the new stadium.

The request to ask for an extension of the loan has created greater uncertainty for Everton, which is in the throes of a relegation battle threatening its survival in the lucrative Premier League. The Liverpool-based team this week was docked two points for a breach of league financial rules. This comes on top of a six-point deduction earlier in the season.

