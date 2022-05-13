(Bloomberg) -- G.J. Hart, former chief executive officer of Torchy’s Tacos, is joining investment firm &vest as a partner.

“Being able to evaluate opportunities with the &vest team is an exciting new step for me,” Hart said in an interview. The 64-year-old, who stepped down from Torchy’s last year, also served as CEO of both California Pizza Kitchen and Texas Roadhouse.

The hiring comes as &vest seeks to differentiate itself from other investment firms through its operational expertise. Its partnership ranks include Sandy Beall, the former CEO of Ruby Tuesday. Ridgefield, Connecticut-based &vest manages three special purpose acquisition companies focused on hospitality, the consumer sector and digital transformation.

“With this deep bench, we believe we’ll be able to get to a deal relatively quickly,” said Doug Jacob, co-founder of &vest.

Fast Acquisition Corp., one of &vest’s SPACs, had inked a deal with Tilman Fertitta’s restaurant and casino empire, an agreement they later terminated. “The right decision for my company was to remain private at this time,” Fertitta said in December, when the merger was scrapped. Another &vest SPAC, Velocity Acquisition Corp., terminated an agreement with BBQGuys in November.

Though SPACs are in the crosshairs of U.S. regulators, Jacob is bullish that blank-check firms will continue to provide a path for high-quality companies seeking to go public.

“We welcome additional scrutiny and diligence from underwriters so our companies are prepared to succeed in the public arena,” said Jacob, noting that &vest’s affiliated SPACs target businesses that are profitable or close to profitability. “We didn’t get in this for a quick buck.”

