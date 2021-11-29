(BloombergNEF) -- Investment funds are piling into the European carbon market for the year-end squeeze. This has contributed to European emissions allowances (EUAs) breaking the psychological price threshold of 70 euros per metric ton ($79/ton) and reaching 75 euros/ton on Nov. 25, 2021.

Speculators can increase volatility and create price spikes if they trade opportunistically. They can also bring stability if they have a longer investment horizon (beyond one year) and invest from a fundamentals perspective.

