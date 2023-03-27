​Investment opportunities in cannabis stocks: Three hot picks from Matt Bottomley Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

Cannabis stocks have been under pressure for the last two years and many companies have hit all-time lows, but one analyst believes there could be a turnaround story for the sector.



In an interview with BNN Bloomberg’s Amber Kanwar on Monday, Matt Bottomley, director of equity research at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., said the marijuana sector is suffering from a regulatory problem both in the U.S. and Canada.



He believes once these issues are out of the way, more institutions will get involved within the space.



“Just because we’re at the lows of the lows right now, it doesn’t mean the bullish prospects aren’t there,” he said.



He recommended Green Thumb Industries Inc (GTII), Trulieve Cannabis Corp (TRUL) and Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURA) as his top picks in the cannabis sector.



Bottomley, his family, his firm and his investment banking clients do not own any of the stocks mentioned above.



