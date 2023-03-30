​Investment opportunities in precious metals: Three hot picks from David McAlvany The Canadian Press

The precious metals sector could stand to benefit from renewed exploration, particularly at a time when investors are undervaluing several companies within the space, one financial expert says.



In a Thursday interview with BNN Bloomberg’s Amber Kanwar, David McAlvany, chief executive officer of McAlvany Financial Companies, said precious metals companies that specialize in mining commodities such as gold and silver are well-positioned to capture new growth through exploration, and are showing sustainable cost production.



He recommended Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA), I-80 Gold Corp. (IAU) and MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) as his top picks in the precious metals sector.



McAlvany, his family and his firm own shares of all three companies mentioned above, however his investment banking clients do not.



