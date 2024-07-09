Demand for critical minerals positions Western Alaska Minerals for exponential growth

Supply chain challenges for critical minerals have opened up major opportunities for mining companies. Western Alaska Minerals (TSXV: WAM) is poised to tackle increased demand for silver, zinc, and potentially gallium with its Illinois Creek project

Disseminated on Behalf of: Western Alaska Minerals

Supply chain challenges for critical minerals have opened up major opportunities for mining companies. Western Alaska Minerals (TSXV: WAM) is poised to tackle increased demand for silver, zinc, and potentially gallium with its Illinois Creek project. In two years, the company has found 75Moz silver-equivalent at a grade in excess of 900g/t silver-equivalent, making it one of the highest-grade silver development projects in the world.

Check out their latest Industry Insight video to learn more.

The minerals market as a whole has turned to the fact that the supply chains has not been managed very well.

Whether it’s copper and zinc in the global build out of the infrastructure, looking at silver, it’s use in photovoltaics, things like gallium, and its relationship with telecommunications. There’s a whole raft of minerals that really captured the market’s attention.

So, speaking to Western Alaska Minerals’ opportunity at Illinois Creek, the first thing to appreciate is that this is a really great opportunity for both zinc, silver, and potentially gallium, all important elements on the U.S. critical minerals list. The second element to appreciate is it’s in a really pro-mining jurisdiction. The largest zinc mine in the world, Red Dog, is located just to the North of us. North America’s largest silver deposit is also being mined at Greens Creek by Hecla in the Southeast corner of the state. Alaska’s very, very mine development-friendly.

The third element is it’s a really simple mine development scenario.

The fourth, probably most important aspect is that the project itself, the claims, and the development infrastructure all lie on Alaska state lands.

It speeds the timeline for development, makes permitting much, much easier.

So in 2 years, Western Alaska Minerals has found 75Moz silver-equivalent at a grade of in excess of 900g/t silver-equivalent, making it one of the highest-grade silver development projects in the world.

So in 2023, we also completed a major 3D IP survey to expand on that growing 75Moz resource.

Plans in 2024 are to capitalize on that extensive geophysics, and expand drilling along the trend and then grow the resource.

ABOUT WESTERN ALASKA MINERALS: Western Alaska Minerals (TSXV: WAM) is an Alaska and Arizona-based company, listed on the TSXV and focused on the discovery of high-grade, district-scale ore systems in the historic Illinois Creek Mining District located in western Alaska.