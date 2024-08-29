"Cancer picked the wrong guy” — Lundin family raises record amount for the fight against brain cancer

Disseminated on Behalf of: Market One

Mining titanLukas Lundin may have lost his battle with brain cancer, but the fight againstthis devastating disease continues with a fierce determination thanks to thecommitment of his family, friends, resource industry colleagues and the medicalfraternity.



Their unwavering resolve was on full display at the recent inaugural LundinCancer Fund Charity Gala in Vancouver, where a whopping $8 million — half fromthe Lundin family — was raised in a single event to advance research intoglioblastoma, the most common and aggressive brain tumour in adults.



The gala attended by approximately 280 people, was an evening that echoed theindomitable entrepreneurial and philanthropic spirit of Lukas and likely set aCanadian record for brain cancer fundraising.



A live auction including Lucara diamonds from one of the Lundin ventures inBotswana, Africa and a series of exotic adventures, alone raised nearly$450,000. A touching component of the evening was the ‘Lukas’ Circle’ — apaddle raise where patrons showcased their generosity, raising just over $1.5million. Even before the gala evening started, donors had already pledged $1.9million.



“It was an incredible event for an incredible cause inspired by an incrediblestory,” said Caroline Peng, Lundin Group’s Senior Director of Development andEvents, who orchestrated the evening with her team.



“The gala couldn’t have been hosted without the support our key corporatesponsors and transformational pre-pledge donors — a huge thank you to them,”said Peng, adding

the net proceeds (97%) will go to supporting a promising new clinical trial atthe CHUV hospital in Lausanne, Switzerland and ensuring that a glioblastomastudy is fully funded with the Canadian Cancer Society’s Disruptive InnovationGrants program.



Lukas, who co-founded the Lundin Group of Companies with his father andexpanded it into a global powerhouse in oil, resources, and renewable energy,was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2020 and passed away two years later at theage of 64.



Glioblastoma accounts for 70% of primary malignancy in the brain and 20% of allintracranial tumours. There is currently no cure for glioblastoma. The medianlength of survival after a diagnosis is 15–18 months, while the disease’sfive-year survival rate is around 10%. Though all glioblastomas recur, initialtreatments may keep the tumor controlled for months or even years.



Realizing the significant lack of awareness about various brain cancers, and ashortage of funding for clinical trials and innovative research for glioblastoma,Lukas’s sons — Harry, Adam, Jack, and William, and their families — launchedthe Lundin Cancer Fund in 2022.



To kickstart the fundraising efforts, Jack and William created Project No Limit, a Mount Everest Expedition, whichled to the brothers summiting the world’s highest peak in May 2023. Theexpedition raised $1 million.



Among the speakers at the gala were Dr. Andreas Hottinger, Director of theLundin Family Brain Tumour Research Centre at the Lausanne University Hospital,Dr. Gelareh Zadeh, Head of Neurosurgery at University Health Network, TorontoWestern Hospital and Andrea Seale, the Chief Executive Officer of the CanadianCancer Society.



“Almost on a daily basis I see patients with brain cancer, and I am struck bythe human capacity to demonstrate courage and hope by the patients and theirloved ones — this evening is the perfect example of that courage and hope,”said Dr Zadeh.



Dr. Hottinger said the Lundin Cancer Fund is currently supporting amulticentric trial involving a total of 53 patients and six Swiss hospitals todevelop an innovative approach of combined therapies that will help controlglioblastoma and let patients survive longer.



Another recipient of the Lundin Cancer Fund is the Canadian Cancer Society’sDisruptive Innovation Grants in Cancer Research program. This program providesa unique opportunity for researchers to test out their novel ideas forpotentially game-changing impact in cancer prevention, detection or treatment.



“With over 1,754 people in Canada projected to be diagnosed with glioblastomathis year and with the shortest average survival rate of all brain cancers itis vital that we fund research that will change the way we prevent, diagnoseand treat this aggressive disease,” said Seale.



Thanking the attendees, donors and sponsors, Jack Lundin, said, “While thiscancer may have taken our dad from us way too soon, we like to say that thecancer picked the wrong guy.”



“With all of your support here tonight, we are going to continue battling thisdisease and will never give up, never back down,” he told the gathering. “Ifdad would have wanted anything to come out of this night, it is that you feelinspired to follow your passion and cherish it. Find something that you likedoing and give it all you’ve got.”

His brother, William said when the family were told about Lukas’s glioblastomadiagnosis, it was like hearing a foreign language. “Now we’ve come to learn howsavage this form of cancer is and we’re taking it upon us to try and make animpact in this space and everyone here tonight helps make a difference,” hesaid.



Ron Hochstein, who has worked for the Lundin family for nearly 30 years, saidLukas’s life journey is underscored by the transformational resource projectshe was involved with around the world.



“Through his legacy we will continue to improve the lives of his fellow cancerpatients and their families by providing hope through the Lundin Cancer Fund,”he said.



In a little over a year since its inception the Lundin Cancer Fund, has alreadymade significant strides in advancing glioblastoma research.



Approximately $15.5 million has been donated to the Lundin Cancer Fund to date —$10.1 million of which has been contributed by the Lundin family. In 2022, theLundin family committed approximately $2.12 million annually over 10 years tofund the Lundin Family Brain Tumour Research Centre at the Lausanne UniversityHospital (CHUV) in Switzerland, which has been at the forefront in the fightagainst glioblastoma.



For the Lundins, this is just the beginning of their fight against cancer — abattle fueled by the memory of Lukas Lundin that offers hope where once therewas little.



Go here to find out more about LundinCancer Fund.



