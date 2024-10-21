How Boardwalktech’s Intelligent Information Platform Revolutionizes Enterprise Data

Disseminated on Behalf of: Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Digital information is doubling every two years; it is overwhelming individuals and companies due to its fragmented, largely siloed states and is undermining efficient enterprise operations while negatively impacting top and bottom lines.

Approximately 80% of enterprise data is unstructured and 90% is never analyzed; data like emails, documents, and social media is not centralized, making it difficult to search, review, track, index, and incorporate into optimal management and strategic planning.

Boardwalktech’s AI-driven and patented Information Intelligence Platform is enabling companies to rapidly consolidate and control all of their enterprise information in a unified workspace, improving efficiency, productivity, and strategic decision-making.

Knowledge is Power… but is it Enough?

Sir Francis Bacon (1561-1626) was an English philosopher, thinker, Renaissance statesman, and one of the founders of the empirical scientific method. He’s also the historical figure the oft-quoted phrase ‘Knowledge is Power’ has been commonly attributed to.



Naturally, Sir Francis would never have been able to foresee the enormous scope and scale of information we deal with today. In our increasingly data-saturated world, information is frequently invisible, isolated, inaccessible, dated, unorganized, and at rest on individual desktops across an enterprise, hindering planning, progress, and profitability.



Accordingly, it can be argued that knowledge alone is no longer sufficient to provide an enterprise with the real power it needs to be competitive and successful. Today, an enterprise must apply a sophisticated range of tools and techniques to its data and information if it aims to fully capitalize on the bits and bytes that represent the lifeblood of a company.

Transforming Enterprise Information Management

Boardwalktech Software Corp. (TSX.V: BWLK | OTCQB: BWLKF), an enterprise software company headquartered in Cupertino, California, is a leading provider of AI-driven information management solutions. In business for 16 years, and with nine patents issued and/or pending around its information management technology and processes, Boardwalktech counts its Silicon Valley neighbor Apple as one of its many Fortune 500 customers, along with other multi-nationals including Accenture, Citibank, Verizon, Levi’s, Qualcomm, Estee Lauder, On-Semi, and Broadcom.



Just as the control of oil and energy drove so much of the 20th century’s progress and economic expansion, Boardwalktech CEO and Chairman Andrew Duncan firmly believes that the control of mission-critical information and knowledge will be the key driver of modern enterprise success and market dominance as the 21st century continues to unfold.



“Those who control information, and can build knowledge and predictability off of it leading to better decisions and outperformance of the competition, will be the big winners,” says Duncan.



While companies have email, browsers, and other types of data-based applications available to help manage data, Duncan underscores that before Boardwalktech’s innovations, no platform allowed for all enterprise information to be brought into one central environment to be actively managed and leveraged.



“The information is there,” Duncan added, “It’s just that we, as a society and as technology providers, have not done a very good job so far of providing consistent and easy to use tools that would allow companies to more effectively manage, understand, and collaborate on their data across teams, customers, suppliers, and partners.”

With a strong portfolio of blue-chip clients and a 95%+ customer retention rate, Boardwalktech drives data and information management for global enterprises.



With its patented Intelligent Information Platform, Boardwalktech empowers organizations to seamlessly unify, organize, manage, and track both structured and unstructured data in real time. By leveraging a predictive, knowledge-driven approach, the platform enhances decision-making and improves operational efficiency across the enterprise.



Boardwalktech’s AI-driven Intelligent Workspace integrates with existing enterprise systems, enabling businesses to transform the way they handle mission-critical information. The platform supports collaboration across teams, customers, suppliers, and partners, delivering faster, more resilient results. Available on any device or interface, the Boardwalktech Intelligent Workspace centralizes all information in a single, real-time environment, allowing for streamlined workflows and better collaboration.

Approximately 80% of enterprise data is qualitative and unstructured (e.g. PDF files, text messages, website content, Excel spreadsheets), while the remaining 20% is structured and quantitative (e.g. SAP, Oracle, CRM data).



“We show companies how they are missing out on the vast knowledge held in their enterprise data, and that by marrying both the unstructured and structured data together, they can dramatically increase knowledge of their enterprise, customers, and the market,” Duncan says.



The platform integrates seamlessly with enterprise systems, automatically capturing and organizing information such as emails, chats, documents, and spreadsheets. This ensures complete visibility and organization of data in real time, without the need for manual coding or complex format transformations, allowing businesses to focus on what matters — decision-making and collaboration.



“Companies can enhance consistent and trusted collaboration within the organization, reduce and eliminate time-consuming manual reconciliation processes, improve operations and predictability at all levels, and in turn, make better decisions faster that can work to boost productivity and generate significantly greater outcomes,” Duncan says.



As far as competition in the marketplace goes, Duncan is unaware of any other service provider active in the space with the same technology or philosophy as Boardwalktech, or any appearing on the horizon either.

Converting Data into Significant Value

Boardwalktech currently works with companies in consumer packaged goods, apparel, financial services, tax services, technology, manufacturing, insurance, and public sector organizations as well. Areas of application include supply chains, retail, information technology, finance, workforce, and enterprise governance.



And while Boardwalktech has a number of Fortune 500 companies as clients, it plans to ultimately adapt its digital technologies to enable companies of varying sizes to take advantage of its innovative solutions as well.



While Boardwalktech’s Unity Central product is in use across most applications, supply chains are a primary focus due to the enormous amounts of data involved in inventory management.



“The single most important thing in a supply chain manager’s world is how quickly they can get a product on the shelf, and there can be 30-50 specific and often risky steps involved from the time a purchase order is received to when the product is in a customer’s hands,” says Duncan.



According to Duncan, the majority of these steps are being managed using unstructured data like emails, attached documents, and text messages, which are all siloed, don’t get shared, and are completely disorganized by nature.



“In this data-rich environment, our software and algorithms can shorten lead times, reduce costs, increase alignment, and build more transparency across the entire supply chain, resulting in improved customer satisfaction, increased revenue, and more generous margins,” added Duncan.

The financial services sector is also a growing focus due to sheer data volume as well, but also because of the unique risk management and penalty-laden compliance propositions banks must face surrounding client account security and regulatory audits. Boardwalktech’s plug and play, low-code product Velocity was specifically designed for the financial services sector, where most banks still run a lot of mission-critical processes on Microsoft Excel.



“Based on my experience in the sector, a really big bank could have between 50,000 and 80,000 Excel spreadsheets that are managed in silos and are not in compliance. Further, the critical data in these spreadsheets is mostly not understood and the process around collecting and collaborating on this data in Excel is antiquated.” says Duncan.



Velocity’s solution is that it transforms Excel-based process applications — while preserving Excel’s features — into a secure, regulatory-compliant, and AI-ready enterprise application, eliminating time-consuming manual processes and mitigating risks.



“It allows you to have a single version of the truth — a database history while keeping Excel as the user interface. By improving the information exchange and process flow using Velocity, you can reduce ‘time to decision’ from days to minutes, which can have a material effect on the bank’s bottom line,” added Duncan.



The traditional definition of a boardwalk is a sturdy bridge that allows pedestrians to cross over muddy or marshy lands, that they would otherwise sink in. It seems an appropriate name for an enterprise software company that is working to bring people together and save them from foundering in the morass of data and information that modern enterprises can generate.



It also seems that Sir Francis himself would be pleased with how his Renaissance aphorism has stood the test of time, while continuing to be broadened and strengthened all these centuries later.





