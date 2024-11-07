Purebread Brands Is Baking Success in the Culinary World

Good business collaborations are often cemented by breaking bread together, and in the case of Purebread Brands Inc. (TSXV: BRED), this philosophy holds true both literally and metaphorically.

The Purebread Brands Inc. umbrella showcases community, craftsmanship, and a passion for food.

Purebread Brands Inc. is witnessing significant growth as it increases revenues and decreases costs while embarking on a robust expansion program.

Baking success into its fundamentals, the company is carving out a path for long-term success with a blend of passion, innovation, and products that keep customers coming back for more.

Purebread Brands Inc. is the amalgamation of two British Columbia companies - Purebread Bakery and Coho Collective Kitchens – which have built profitable niches for themselves in the culinary scene.

Purebread Bakery started as a family-run artisanal venture in Whistler about 15 years ago, specializing in high-quality, handcrafted treats. The family’s commitment to delivering fresh, delicious delicacies rapidly resonated with local communities, creating a cult-like following across Vancouver and beyond.

In September 2023, Coho acquired Purebread Bakery from its founders in Whistler and this past May changed its name to Purebread Brands Inc., symbolizing a new chapter for both the bakery and shared-kitchen operations.

As Purebread Bakery becomes a cornerstone in the the Purebread Brands Inc. family, the company is quickly becoming a growing force in the culinary business, operating fast-casual cafes, bakeries and shared-kitchen facilities.

“We bring together food lovers, ambitious entrepreneurs, and passionate investors to create a thriving ecosystem of culinary excellence,” said Amrit Maharaj, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Purebread Brands.

Purebread Bakery’s best-in-class quality and cult following signifies brand loyalty that is already driving growth for Purebread Brands Inc., said Maharaj.

The bakery now has the opportunity to access a massive, largely untapped market across North America, one delicious venture at a time.

Purebread recently announced the opening of its ninth location in Parksville, B.C. The other locations can be found in Whistler, Function Junction, Squamish, YVR Airport and four in Vancouver.

It is currently focused on a “measured expansion program” with a target to open 30 bakery locations, which is expected to generate a further $37.5 million for the company.

Purebread Brands reports significant revenue growth

Purebread Brands has witnessed some significant revenue growth as it works on its expansion program.

Its Q1 2025 results released last month showed:

Quarterly revenue of $4.04 million, up 352% YoY

Quarterly gross profit of $2.46 million, up 211% YoY

Quarterly revenue generated by Purebread Bakery up 20% YoY

The company also reported that its total operating expenses were reduced by 6% compared to Q4 2024, and decreased by 14% compared to Q3 2024, in line with management’s cost reduction efforts and continued focus on streamlining administrative functions.

“Our Q1 results highlight our ability to open new locations and make tough decisions to improve forward looking profitability,” said Andrew Barnes, CEO of Purebread Brands. “We are confident that our continued focus on strategic expansion and profitability will drive strong performance in the coming quarters,” he said.

Purebread’s goal of maintaining the artisanal approach to its operations while scaling up is already turning heads in the international culinary scene.

This past April, the company won the Best Quick Serve Restaurant Concept in the Large Airport Division at the Airport Experience Conference in Dallas, Texas. The award recognized Purebread for offering high-quality, efficient service to travelers in the quick-service category.

Tamara Vrooman, President & CEO at Vancouver International Airport said: “Our goal is to provide unique, local concepts and dining options to elevate the travel experience and Purebread is a perfect illustration of achieving that goal. We are proud of our partnership with Purebread and their award-winning space at YVR, where employees and travellers of all kinds can enjoy the beautiful items served by this beloved B.C. brand.”

Purebread CEO Barnes said the recognition “opens avenues for growth and expansion to meet the surging demand.” He also highlighted the company’s recent achievements, noting, “Purebread’s partnership with Vancouver International Airport (YVR) significantly enhances our award-winning service, marking a key step in our expansion strategy.”

This month, Purebread announced a collaboration with ChopValue, a Vancouver-based company renowned for its innovative approach to sustainability by engineering disposed chopsticks into premium, high-value products. ChopValue’s climate positive solutions will be integrated into the design of Purebread’s new bakery locations, including dining tables and serving counters.

Founded in 2016, ChopValue’s urban harvesting approach has diverted over 170 million chopsticks from the landfill. “By integrating ChopValue’s eco-friendly products into our store designs, we are not only reducing our environmental impact but also supporting the circular economy right here in Vancouver,” said Maharaj.

As part of its expansion strategy, Maharaj said the company will also be working with the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade to strengthen its ties within the local business community and foster collaborative initiatives that support small businesses across the region.

“These strategic partnerships underscore Purebread’s dedication to responsible growth, community involvement, and environmental stewardship,” said Maharaj.

Purebread Brands also has a partnership with Entegra, a division of Sodexo Global. This “business-growth partnership” will empower Purebread Brands to access a vast network of suppliers to secure competitive pricing on premium ingredients and kitchen essentials.

M1-PurebreadBrands-2024Nov06-2 Customers line up outside of Purebread’s Whistler Village, location

Increasing revenues, decreasing costs, lowering debt

As Purebread Brands continues to rise, it’s becoming clear the company has found a good blend of ingredients for success with a growth strategy that prioritizes quality and community connection.

Despite strong revenues, the company’s share price has yet to reflect its growth or its fundamentals. “Our market cap is well below our yearly revenue,” said Maharaj.

While Purebread Brands acknowledges that market conditions, particularly in the food sector, have been challenging, the company is optimistic that its share price will soon better reflect the business’s fundamentals.

“We have a unique offering that we have already shown is very scalable which will translate into shareholder value as the company grows,” said Maharaj. “For now, the focus is on increasing revenues, decreasing costs, and scaling the brand through more bakery outlets, acquisitions and partnerships,” he said.

It’s a business model that stays true to the core values that brought Purebread Bakery under the Purebread Brands umbrella in the first place—community, craftsmanship and a passion for food.

To learn more about Purebread Brands Inc., visit their website here.

