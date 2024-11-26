The magic of Nextech3D.ai lets you try before you buy online

Nextech3D.ai is leveraging proprietary AI to create 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and other online retailers.

Nextech3D.ai allows e-commerce merchants to conjure up professional product displays without having to do expensive photo shoots and stagings.

Amazon taps Nextech3D.ai to be a 3D model external content provider, which will redefine the online shopping experience with immersive, lifelike digital assets.

Nextech3D.ai boosts shareholder value by acquiring or developing disruptive AI technologies and spinning them out as public companies, while retaining substantial ownership.

Imagine walking into a store during the bustling Christmas shopping season, where every item instantly shows you how it will look in your home or on you from every angle.

This magical shopping experience, once a fantasy, is now becoming a reality thanks to Nextech3D.ai Corporation (OTCQX: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR | FSE: EP2) — a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that creates 3D experiences for the $5.5-trillion ecommerce industry.

At its core, Nextech3D.ai provides e-commerce merchants with a “digital magic wand,” allowing them to conjure up professional product displays without the need for expensive photoshoots or time-consuming stagings. Using cutting-edge AR, Nextech3D.ai can turn any product into a 3D experience, accessible with just a few clicks.

“Over the past five years, Nextech3D.ai has delivered nearly 100,000 3D models and millions of AR experiences to hundreds of customers, including Amazon. There are only 16 companies approved on Amazon’s platform to make 3D models for their merchants. Amazon has 10 million merchants, so just imagine the opportunity for us.” — Evan Gappelberg, CEO and founder of Nextech3D.ai

For the consumer, this technology creates a truly immersive shopping experience. Shoppers can visualize products as if they were holding them, examine every detail, and make informed decisions with confidence. This not only elevates the shopping experience but also reduces the chance of buyer’s remorse and returns, as customers can be sure they are purchasing the right product the first time.

M1-Nextech3Dai-2 Augmented reality is revolutionizing the eCommerce landscape by creating immersive and interactive shopping experiences.

For the e-commerce merchant, Nextech3D.ai’s solution provides a pathway to greater efficiency and lower operational costs. No longer reliant on elaborate photoshoots or complex inventory setups, businesses can quickly digitize their entire product catalog in 3D, enabling them to stay agile and adapt to trends. With this scalable solution, even small- to medium-sized businesses can compete at a level traditionally reserved for major retail brands.

For e-commerce giants like Amazon, Nextech3D.ai is being viewed as a company that can build it a vast digital warehouse. Instead of physical products taking up shelf space, these 3D models occupy virtual real estate, ready to be displayed in stunning detail to online shoppers around the globe.

“Our technology gives you the ability to try before you buy…the ability to see it in your room or on yourself and that has ignited sectors like online furniture sales and online clothing sales,” said Evan Gappelberg, CEO and founder of Nextech3D.ai.

M1-Nextech3Dai-3 Nextech3D.ai is boosting eCommerce sales with AI generated 3D models, product personalization and AR experiences.

Amazon, the world’s most successful online store, seeing the value of Nextech3D.ai innovations, has already made the company one of its key 3D model external content providers. Amazon reports that listings with 3D models have seen an improvement in purchase conversion of two times, on average.

“Over the past five years, Nextech3D.AI has delivered nearly 100,000 3D models and millions of AR experiences to hundreds of customers, including Amazon,” said Gappelberg. “There are only 16 companies approved on Amazon’s platform to make 3D models for their merchants. Amazon has 10 million merchants, so just imagine the opportunity for us.”

Nextech3D.ai is also offering “one-click integration” with other large e-commerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, and WooCommerce.

Unique approach to create shareholder value

According to Markets & Markets Research, the Augmented Reality (AR) Market was valued at US$23 billion in 2021 and is projected to surge to US$88 billion by 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31 per cent.

With the global 3D and AR market in eCommerce experiencing rapid growth, Nextech3D.ai is strategically positioned to capitalize on this momentum through its advancements in 3D modeling, augmented reality, and event technology solutions.

In September of this year, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) awarded Nextech3D.ai three new patents focused on innovative AI-driven algorithms for 3D model generation. These patents mark significant milestones for Nextech3D.ai, expanding its intellectual property portfolio to a total of five patents in the 3D modeling field.

“With these patents, Nextech3D.ai is well-positioned in the market and focused on delivering substantial value to our shareholders,” said Gappelberg.

Nextech3D.ai has also adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models, which involves:

Developing or acquiring disruptive AI technologies

Spinning out these technologies as standalone public companies

Issuing stock dividends to shareholders

Maintaining significant ownership in the spinouts without diluting the parent company

M1-Nextech3Dai-4 Nextech3D.ai’s patented 2D-3D modeling, CAD design, and AR solutions.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai has successfully spun out “ARway,” its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company. Its second spinout involved launching FOTOgbt.ai, an AI-powered 3D design studio that will compete with the likes of Adobe.

In addition to these spinouts, Nextech3D.ai has made significant strides in event technology, with its ARitize Events platform providing immersive, virtual event experiences that blend 3D and AR elements to enhance audience engagement. ARitize Events allows businesses to host interactive virtual events with lifelike 3D environments, fostering real-time interaction and deeper engagement.

In March of 2024, Nextech3D.ai announced the formation of its AI Incubator and Development Division, which is now actively working on several projects, investing heavily into the future of AI while also looking at possible acquisitions with more innovative solutions.

Through these initiatives, Nextech3D.ai continues to pioneer in the 3D and AR space, leveraging its patented technologies, spinouts, and event technology platforms to tap into the immense growth potential of eCommerce, events, and beyond.

“We are at the cusp of a new era in AI/AR and 3D technology with our Incubator and Development Division, and our distinctive approach to commercialization and value creation,” said Gappelberg.

The analysts at H.C. Wainwright & Co agree. “Expect meaningful operating leverage in the business as revenue begins to scale later this year…the business should begin to ramp quickly given recent partnership announcements and anticipated revenue generation,” they said in a recent “Buy” rating report.

