Inside Lundin Mining’s mission to become a top 10 global producer of metals

Securing multi-billion dollar deals to build a multi-generational copper asset

Disseminated by Market One for commercial purposes

Get an exclusive front-row seat to the decisions shaping Canada’s fastest-growing companies with Money Moves, hosted by renowned business journalist Michael Hainsworth. In our debut interview, we sit down with Jack Lundin, CEO of Lundin Mining (TSX: LUN | Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) and a leader redefining the global copper industry.

Building on his family’s legacy, Jack has reshaped the company’s future with bold moves, including a $4.1 billion acquisition of Filo Corp—a landmark deal positioning Lundin Mining as a global powerhouse. Named 2024’s Person of the Year by The Northern Miner, Jack shares rare insights into the motivations and strategies driving his vision.

Watch our debut episode now and discover an inside look shaping the resource industry for years to come!

ABOUT LUNDIN MINING

Lundin Mining (TSX: LUN | Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations or projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, gold and nickel.

To learn more about Lundin Mining, visit their website at lundinmining.com