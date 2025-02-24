How Coniagas Battery Metals is unlocking Quebec’s resource potential

This company is positioned to become a key supplier of critical metals for the electric vehicle market through its flagship Graal Property in Quebec and its proprietary metals extraction process.

Frank Basa, President, CEO, and Director of Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSX.V: COS), highlights the company’s Graal Property in Quebec, which contains deposits of nickel, copper, cobalt, and PGMs. He also discusses the company’s proprietary Re-2Ox technology, which distinguishes it from its peers, along with its plans for 2025.

Jim Gordon

Jim Gordon

- Hi, I am Jim Gordon and you’re watching Market One Minute. Joining us is Frank Basa. He is the President, CEO, and Director of Coniagas Battery Metals. Frank, welcome.

Frank Basa

- Well, thanks a lot, Jim, and it is good to be here.

Jim Gordon

- Well, it’s great to have you, Frank. Talk to us about Coniagas.

Frank Basa

- Coniagas Battery Metals is actually a spin out from one of our companies. We do these quite often. We spin it out and we give a dividend of our parent company’s shareholders, which is usually quite generous. Last time we did that, we gave about $16 million worth of dividends for a junior company. It’s pretty good. So hopefully we can do the same thing here. Our property is located in the province, Quebec. Quebec has been exceptionally good to us. We’ve been working in Quebec in the past. It’s a large base metal property. It has already came up with some very good results. We did about 16,000 meters of drilling, and we have some pretty wide sections and it’s a copper- nickel-cobalt asset. We also encountered some platinum group elements, and of course, the previous operators, which was actually SOQEUM, which is a provincial geological group, they came back and said, look, said potential is for about 30 to 60 million tons, and that’s not including our drill data. That’s their drill data, which is about 6,000 meters, anywhere from 0.6 to 0.8 in nickel 0.3 to 0.5. copper and cobalt was a little lower at 0.1 to 0.15, but since then we had some higher numbers and we’ve gotten also some platinum group elements, which was not included in their potential resource.

Jim Gordon

- Frank, tell us more about your Graal Property.

Frank Basa

- Yeah, the reason it’s called Graal, especially if you go to our website, you’ll notice our drill program. The original 16,000 meters was to find strike length. So we have about six kilometers, but we didn’t do any deep drilling. And if you look at a chart, you’ll notice Graal/grail, the ore body is shaped like a grail. And so our next objective is to do what we call deep drilling. So we do what we call a master hole, and then we do three wedges off that. Hopefully, by doing that, we might be hitting the larger, higher grade, wider width material that we’ll be looking for. I think we’ve got something quite massive here. Company’s already tightly held. Majority of the shares out there actually belong to our shareholders of our parent company, and of course, the parent company also has a fair amount of shares. So in event this thing starts the role, I think we’ll go pretty quick. Hopefully, we can get some drill results out there and of course, get our marketing team going. And we do what we do best, which is we drill, we talk, and we never stop.

Jim Gordon

- And Frank, how does your proprietary Re-2Ox technology differentiate Coniagas from other companies in the market?

Frank Basa

- Very simple. It’s hydrometallurgical. There are no smokestacks and there is no effluent. It’s a very simple process. It’s what we call high sophistication, low tech. It actually can pull out all the undesirables. We have undesirables and your concentrate. We’ve already used this thing on a very high arsenic product we produce at one of our other companies, and we took out the arsenic, produced a cobalt sulfate and we’re on spec for in Japan, who actually supplied the product for Panasonic. And at that time, when we supplied it six years ago to the people in Japan, the batteries were actually ending up in Tesla vehicles. So it’s kind of a very elegant process, very, very easy to work with and can be stalled anywhere in the world. Basically, you can take a guy from the field with three to six months, he’s running it, and the technical people can be sitting anywhere in the world with a laptop and not actually operating it.

Jim Gordon

- Finally, Frank, what can we expect from August in 2025?

Frank Basa

- I think the best thing we’ll do in 2025, like I said, we’ll run a drill program. I think we found our targets. We’re putting our team together. We’re looking to do a little more of a financing, we’ve got our driller. Getting a good driller is really hard, especially because when you do a deep hole, we try to wedge off it. We try to put everything in about $200 a meter all in. But if you just do one hole without wedging, it comes to about $600 a meter. So the wedging really, really is important for us. And of course, wedging with the right driller gives us spectacular results.

Jim Gordon

- Frank, thank you for joining us.

Frank Basa

- Always a pleasure, Jim.

ABOUT CONIAGAS BATTERY METALS INC.:

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSX.V: COS) is a Canadian junior mining company focused on nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metals in Québec. Coniagas’ strategy is to create value for shareholders through the development of its mineral properties, with the intention to develop Coniagas into a critical metals supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) market.