StrikePoint Gold gains momentum in Nevada’s renowned Walker Lane

One such company with these qualities is StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSX.V: SKP | OTCQB: STKXF), which is advancing its Hercules Gold Project within Nevada’s legendary Walker Lane Trend. This geologically rich region has yielded approximately 40 million ounces of gold since the mid-1800s, contributing to Nevada’s reputation as one of the top 10 mining-friendly jurisdictions globally over the past decade, according to the Fraser Institute.

The Walker Lane Trend is home to several world-class mining operations, including AngloGold Ashanti’s recent multi-million-ounce Silicon and Merlin gold discoveries, as well as Kinross’s Tier-1 Round Mountain Mine, highlighting the region’s exceptional geological potential.

“Among the many outstanding features of the Hercules Gold Project is the scale of the gold potential, the scale of the property, and its location in a safe and favourable mining environment,” said Michael Allen, President and CEO of StrikePoint.

Hercules, a cornerstone asset for StrikePoint

M1-StrikePointGold-Gains-2-revised Visible gold from the Hercules Gold Project.

StrikePoint is a gold exploration company with a diverse portfolio, dedicated to developing precious metal resources across the Western United States and Canada.

The Hercules Gold Project, wholly owned by StrikePoint, is a significant low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver target located approximately one hour from Reno and 20 kilometres east of the historic Comstock Gold Mine. The project encompasses approximately 100 square kilometres, comprising 1,323 unpatented state-held mining claims and four patented privately held mining claims, offering substantial exploration potential.

Multiple previous operators have drilled more than 300 holes across the property, encountering significant mineralization. Among them was Eclipse Mining, led by current StrikePoint CEO Mike Allen, which drilled 40 holes between 2019 and 2021 before selling the project in a transaction that valued Hercules at approximately USD$25 million.

StrikePoint reported that recent exploration drilling in 2020 intersected shallow oxide-gold with broad zones of higher-grade mineralization, including 89.92 meters of 0.65 g/t Au and 12.51 g/t Ag (H20010). These results suggest that the mineralization at Hercules is potentially analogous to other large Walker Lane-hosted low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver systems.

There is a renaissance going on in the Walker Lane Trend right now. Exploration companies and investors are recognizing that significant discoveries are still possible in Nevada in 2025. It’s prompting a fresh look at projects that haven’t been thoroughly explored before. Major gold companies have noticed the potential of this underexplored part of Nevada and are deploying capital into acquisitions and into the junior explorers. — Mike Allen, President and CEO, StrikePoint Gold Inc.

With Hercules, StrikePoint holds one of the five largest land packages in Nevada’s Walker Lane, ranking alongside gold-producing giants such as Kinross and AngloGold Ashanti. “Hercules is a cornerstone asset for StrikePoint. We are committed to advancing this project to unlock its full potential,” said Allen, noting that a new drilling program is set to begin in Q1 of this year.

StrikePoint’s other project in the Walker Lane Trend is the Cuprite Gold Project, a 44-square-kilometre property approximately 75 kilometres north of AngloGold’s Silicon and Merlin discoveries.

“The surface similarities to the Silicon and Merlin discoveries make the Cuprite Gold Project very compelling. Silicon and Merlin are new blind discoveries totaling over 13 million ounces of gold and prove that there are still Tier-1 gold discoveries to be made in Nevada, particularly in the Walker Lane Trend,” said Allen.

“A gold exploration stock with big upside”

M1-StrikePointGold-Gains-3 Mike Allen, President and CEO of StrikePoint Gold is on site at the company’s Hercules Gold Project in Nevada and highlights the unique geological qualities in the region.

A recent Streetwise Reports article described StrikePoint as “a gold exploration stock with big upside and very little downside.”

On Hercules, the report stated: “An important advantage that the company has with this property is that it has been explored in the past with significant quantities of gold having already been found—some 300 drill holes were made, and the company has the data from these.”

On Cuprite, the report highlighted its “relatively virgin” status with significant discovery potential, as the area had previously been off-limits for development.

Large Potential Deposits and Tonnage at the Hercules Gold Project



Watch here: https://t.co/36B6k7MK59



CEO Michael Allen talks about the potential for big deposits, big tonnage and large scale operations.



Allen echoed these sentiments, stating, “There is a renaissance going on in the Walker Lane Trend right now. Exploration companies and investors are recognizing that significant discoveries are still possible in Nevada in 2025. It’s prompting a fresh look at projects that haven’t been thoroughly explored before. Major gold companies have noticed the potential of this underexplored part of Nevada and are deploying capital into acquisitions and into the junior explorers.”

“I’ve played my part in the resurgence of the Walker Lane in my career having done approximately a quarter billion dollars of transactions in this part of Nevada, buying and selling assets and companies,” he added. “With Hercules, we are in mining central USA, both in the modern sense and the historic sense.”

In addition to the Hercules and Cuprite Gold Projects in Nevada, StrikePoint also controls two advanced-stage exploration assets in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle: the past-producing high-grade silver Porter-Idaho Project and the high-grade gold-silver Willoughby Project.

Located near Stewart, British Columbia, the Porter-Idaho Project encompasses the notable Prosperity-Porter Idaho and Silverado mines on Mount Rainey, historically among the highest-grade pure silver producers in the Stewart area. Recent infrastructure improvements, including upgraded hydroelectric power and highway access, have enhanced the project’s viability. Additionally, recent discoveries in the Golden Triangle have been made on properties contiguous with the Porter property.

Meanwhile, the Willoughby Gold-Silver Project, located along the eastern margin of the Cambria Icefield, features a geological setting similar to nearby significant deposits. This proximity enhances the exploration potential of the property, which has already returned promising results from historical drilling.

Allen said that StrikePoint’s British Columbia assets not only offer a strong foundation of high-grade silver and gold exploration opportunities but also serve as a backstop of value for investors.

“But first, we are going big with Hercules,” said Allen.

