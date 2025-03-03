Amid a surge in gold prices, LaFleur Minerals advances key Quebec assets

LaFleur Minerals is strategically positioned to capitalize on the surge in gold prices as a niche gold producer in the Abitibi Gold Belt.

Disseminated on Behalf of: LaFleur Minerals Inc.

Kal Malhi, Chairman of LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR | OTCQB: LFLRF), highlights that a unique generational investment opportunity is emerging due to gold’s rising price and that LaFleur Minerals is strategically positioned to capitalize on this momentum through its unique presence in the Abitibi Gold Belt.

Kal Malhi

- LaFleur Minerals owns the Beacon Gold Mill which is a fully-permitted, updated gold mill in Val-d’Or, Quebec.

Oftentimes, the differentiator between a successful investor and a passive investor is that successful investors are smart to opportunities as they emerge. Passive investors become willfully dumb to investment opportunities, and sad to say, many of those opportunities passed them by. And they look back in hindsight and say, maybe I should have invested—such as cryptos. And a $1,000 investment in Bitcoin would be worth $100 million now. So, investors that are smart to investment opportunities often make big returns, and I believe the opportunity is the same in the price of gold currently. We’ve already seen a rise in price of gold. But with the U.S. tariffs and uncertainty in world trade, I believe that’s going to continue to offer a generational investment opportunity.

LaFleur Minerals is a mineral exploration company based in Val-d’Or, Quebec. Our asset is the Beacon Gold Mill, which was recently updated with $20 million in updates. It’s fully permitted, it’s ready to restart production. We also own the nearby Swanson Gold Deposit. And Val-d’Or, Quebec is a Tier 1 gold mining district. It’s one of the top districts in the world for gold mining. And we plan to restart the Beacon Mill to produce 30-40,000 ounces of gold in the coming year. That may seem small in the number, but 30,000 ounces at $3,000 U.S./ounce is equal to excess of $100 million in revenue, which is what our target is at LaFleur Minerals in the coming year.

ABOUT LAFLEUR MINERALS INC.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR | OTCQB: LFLRF) is focused on the development of district-scale gold deposits in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d’Or, Québec. The Company’s mission is to advance mining deposits, focusing on the Swanson Gold Deposit – a 15,000-hectare (150 km²) resource-stage deposit with multiple gold prospects and critical metals, and the Beacon Gold Mill and Property – a fully-refurbished and permitted mill capable of processing 750 tonnes per day.