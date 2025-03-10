Secrets of a market outperformer: How Steve Palmer wins when others lose in small-caps

This well-timed investment strategy helps AlphaNorth Asset Management beat the market

Step into the high-stakes world of small-cap investing on the latest episode of Money Moves, hosted by renowned business journalist Michael Hainsworth. This time, we take you to the sun-soaked Bahamas, where Steve Palmer, CFA, President & Chief Investment Officer of AlphaNorth Asset Management, is not just making waves—he’s making big market plays.

With a proven track record of managing #1 Performing Funds in the small-cap equities space, Steve’s unique investment approach leveraging long-term strategies and technical analysis for precise exit timing has led to exceptional returns, including a 160% increase when the market plunged 80%.

Filmed at the Capital Event Management (CEM) Bahamas Conference—Canada’s premier gathering for investors and high-growth public companies—this exclusive interview reveals how Steve identifies winning small-cap stocks, navigates market volatility, and strategically times his exits for maximum gains. Tune in for exclusive access to rare market insights.

ABOUT ALPHANORTH ASSET MANAGEMENT

AlphaNorth Asset Management is a Toronto based investment manager that employs a multifaceted investment strategy combining technical analysis, bottom-up stock picking, and top-down economic forecasting. This integrated approach aims to identify and capitalize on market inefficiencies within the Canadian small-cap equity universe, with the goal of achieving industry leading long-term returns for investors.

To learn more about AlphaNorth Asset Management, visit alphanorthasset.com