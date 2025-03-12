Bitcoin, lightning, and powering the future of digital payments

LQWD is investing in Bitcoin and the Lightning Network to create long-term value for investors.

Disseminated on behalf of: LQWD Technologies Corp.

Shone Anstey, CEO & Director of LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD | OTCQX: LQWDF), discusses how the company’s focus on Lightning Network infrastructure and Bitcoin accumulation is positioning it at the forefront of digital transactions.

- At LQWD Technologies, we are Canada’s Bitcoin strategy. Our focus is twofold, building scalable lightning network infrastructure, and accumulating Bitcoin as a core asset. Today we hold 161 unencumbered Bitcoin and with a strong Satoshis-Per-Share ratio, we offer investors high Bitcoin exposure alongside the growth of our Lightning Network infrastructure. Our strategy is simple. We believe in Bitcoin’s long-term value and its role in the future of global commerce. By continuously accumulating Bitcoin and deploying it into the Lightning Network, we generate transaction fees while strengthening Bitcoin’s scaling solution. The Lightning Network is the next evolution of digital transactions, and LQWD is positioned at the forefront. As Bitcoin adoption accelerates, so does the value of our holdings and infrastructure. For investors looking for direct exposure to Bitcoin’s growth and the technology driving its scalability, LQWD Technologies offers unique and compelling opportunity.

ABOUT LQWD TECHONOLOGIES CORP.

LQWD Technologies (TSXV: LQWD | OTCQX: LQWDF) is focused on driving shareholder value through its Bitcoin accumulation strategy and highly scalable Lightning Network operations. Learn more about them on their website here.