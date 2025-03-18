Homerun Resources secures TSX Venture 50 recognition as it strengthens its position in the renewable energy supply chain

Disseminated on Behalf of: Homerun Resources Inc.

Unlocking value in high-purity silica for the green energy market

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR | OTCQB: HMRFF) is a vertically integrated materials company specializing in the integration of silica and technology to drive green energy solutions. The company’s mission is to leverage its high-purity silica into essential energy inputs and solutions, including ultra-pure silica, solar glass, energy storage, and energy solutions. Collectively, supporting the global transition to alternative sustainable energy.

The 2025 Venture 50 is a ranking of top performers on TSX Venture Exchange over the last year. The ranking is comprised of 50 companies selected based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume.

Homerun Resources Inc. is celebrating a well-earned spot in this year’s rankings.

Expanding its technological capabilities, Homerun Resources acquired Halocell Europe in March 2025. Halocell specializes in perovskite solar and other energy technology solutions. Perovskite is known for its high efficiency and potential to revolutionize the solar industry. Integrating Halocell aligns with Homerun’s mission to provide sustainable and efficient energy solutions.

Homerun’s market focus is to deliver high-quality materials and solutions using sustainable and responsible practices and continually improving these offerings through innovation and customer feedback. The company’s vision is to be a leading energy materials and solutions provider, while fostering a culture of safety, teamwork, and respect for social and environmental values along the way.

Key Investor Highlights

HMR completed Phase 1 and 2 of its business plan securing a substantial silica sand supply in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil and establishing partnerships for extraction, processing, and transport with zero CAPEX.

HMR is now in the development process to build Latin America’s first solar glass manufacturing plant in Brazil, positioning the Company with a significant competitive advantage in the second-best solar market in the world, and aligning with phase 3 of its business plan roadmap of leveraging value from its Belmonte High Purity silica sand assets.

HMR had a strong 2024, including research and development IP from its partnerships with UC Davis for zero-carbon processing of silica, and the US Dept. of Energy (NREL) for the Thermal Particle Energy Storage Systems using Silica Sand, showcasing a commitment to innovation that will continue throughout 2025.

Entering 2025, we’re thrilled about generating first revenues within our vertical integration model, production of +99.99% Ultra-Pure Silica Processing and the continuing development of the solar glass supply chain in Brazil. These initiatives promise to solidify our leadership in sustainable energy materials — Tyler Muir, Head of Investor Relations, Homerun Resources Inc.

Through strategic acquisitions, technological advancements, and collaborative partnerships, Homerun Resources Inc. is strengthening its market position in the green energy sector, unlocking long-term growth potential while supporting the global transition to sustainable energy solutions.