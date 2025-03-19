Heliostar Metals receives TSX Venture 50 Recognition and transitions into a gold producer

Disseminated on Behalf of: Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar expands gold production amid rising gold prices

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR | OTCQX: HSTXF | FRA: RGG1) has transitioned from an exploration company to a gold producer, with operations centered in Mexico. The company’s portfolio includes the La Colorada Mine in Sonora, which has resumed production, and the Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, a high-grade development-stage asset. These strategic acquisitions have positioned Heliostar for substantial growth in the gold production sector.

The 2025 Venture 50 is a ranking of top performers on TSX Venture Exchange over the last year. The ranking is comprised of 50 companies selected based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume. Heliostar Metals has achieved a spot in this year’s list.

In recent months, Heliostar has reported high-grade gold results from the La Colorada Mine and the Ana Paula Project, underscoring the asset’s potential and the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Additionally, 2025 production guidance and technical reports on the mines have been released, providing detailed insights into the operational strategies and future prospects of these projects.

The company’s CEO, Charles Funk, has been instrumental in steering Heliostar through this transformative phase. Under his leadership, the company has not only achieved production milestones but also laid out a robust growth strategy for 2025 and beyond. This strategy includes optimizing current operations and exploring further expansion opportunities within Mexico.

Key Investor Highlights

In Nov 2024: Heliostar acquired a portfolio of producing mines and development projects in Mexico for US$5M, enhancing its production capabilities and asset base.

Following the acquisition, Heliostar announced its 2024 production guidance, transitioning to be cash flow positive with significant potential and an under-explored portfolio of properties for resource growth.

Heliostar Metals aims to solidify its gold producer status in 2025 by expanding gold resources and reserves at key projects, including the flagship Ana Paula project, with production starting within 3 years.

We have become a gold producer at a time of record prices and margins. Our assets can expand in size considerably starting with La Colorada in 2025 and Ana Paula next, and we have an excellent team with a clear vision to build a large gold production company. — Charles Funk, CEO, Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to follow Heliostar’s progress as it continues to execute its production and growth plans. The company’s recent accomplishments and future objectives underscore its commitment to becoming a leading gold producer in the industry.