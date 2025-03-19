Pulsar Helium expands exploration to meet rising helium demand while securing TSX Venture 50 Recognition

Strategic growth and high-grade discoveries fuel expansion

​Pulsar Helium Inc. (TSXV: PLSR | OTCQB: PSRHF | AIM: PLSR) is a pioneering helium exploration and development company with a strategic focus on primary helium projects in North America and Greenland. Founded in 2021, the company has rapidly advanced its portfolio, positioning itself as a key player in the helium industry.

The 2025 Venture 50 is a ranking of top performers on TSX Venture Exchange over the last year. The ranking is comprised of 50 companies selected based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume. Pulsar Helium Inc. has been named among this year’s top achievers.

The company’s flagship asset, the Topaz Project, is located in Minnesota, USA, approximately 100 kilometres north of Duluth. This project has garnered significant attention due to its exceptionally high helium concentrations. Notably, the Jetstream #1 appraisal well recorded helium readings of up to 14.5%, positioning Topaz among the highest-grade helium projects globally.

Pulsar’s focused approach, combined with its high-grade helium assets, positions the company to capitalize on the growing demand for helium across various industries. With ongoing exploration success and strategic engagement initiatives, Pulsar looks poised to support critical sectors within the USA such as medical technology, industrial applications, and scientific research.

The increasing interest in helium investment reflects a broader awareness of its importance in sustaining the industries that define modern life. Forward-thinking investors and those who recognize helium’s irreplaceable role in next-generation technologies are increasingly positioning themselves ahead of the curve. The increasing interest in helium investment reflects a broader awareness of its importance in sustaining the industries that define modern life.

Key Investor Highlights

In November 2024, Pulsar Helium’s Keewaydin Resources partnered with Earthly Labs to access advanced technology for helium & CO₂ capture at the Topaz Project.

In 2024, Pulsar Helium raised $4.3M (Jan), accelerated IPO warrants for $5.0M (May), and raised £5.0M (C$7M) through a fundraising round.

In 2024, Pulsar Helium’s Topaz project in Minnesota yielded high helium concentrations of up to 14.5%, (above global standards) setting the stage for further drilling in 2025.

In 2025 it is all about building on the success of 2024 where we successfully drilled high-concentration helium at our Topaz project in Minnesota, USA. Now that the project has been significantly de-risked, we are excited to assess the size of the resource and its production potential. — Thomas Abraham-James, President & CEO, Pulsar Helium Inc.

With rising global demand for helium, high-grade assets, and a disciplined financial strategy, Pulsar Helium offers a compelling opportunity for investors. Its successful exploration programs and strategic approach position it for long-term growth and market expansion in this increasingly valuable sector.