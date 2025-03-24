District Metals receives TSX Venture 50 recognition and advances Viken Project toward green energy future

Disseminated on Behalf of: District Metals Corp.

Sourcing energy metals for the green energy transition

District Metals Corp. (TSXV: DMX | OTCQB: DMXCF | FSE: DFPP | Nasdaq First North: DMXSE SDB) is a geoscience-focused exploration and development company that has made significant strides in advancing its work at the Viken Deposit, located in Jämtland County, central Sweden. The Viken Deposit is globally significant, containing substantial quantities of uranium and vanadium, along with other important and critical metals and minerals.

The 2025 Venture 50 is a ranking of top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange over the last year. The ranking is comprised of 50 companies selected based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume. District Metals is proud to earn a spot at #27 on this year’s list.

The Viken Deposit is hosted within the Alum Shale Formation, known for its enrichment in metals such as uranium, vanadium, potash, nickel, molybdenum, copper, and zinc.

The strategic importance of the Viken Deposit is further highlighted by the global shift toward a green energy transition. Uranium and vanadium, two of the primary metals found in the Viken Deposit, play crucial roles in this transition. Uranium is a key fuel for nuclear power generation, offering a low-carbon energy source, while vanadium is essential in the development of vanadium redox flow batteries, known for their capacity to store renewable energy efficiently.

Key Investor Highlights

In 2024, District Metals completed the acquisition of the remaining four mineral licenses that it did not previously control, consolidating 100% ownership of the Viken Energy Metals Deposit in Sweden, which contains a historical inferred resource of 1.15 billion pounds of U₃O₈ and 16.7 billion pounds of V 2 O 5 .

In January 2024, District Metals strengthened its financial position with a $4.5M private placement for ongoing mineral exploration activities.

With a team well-experienced in uranium and base metals discoveries, a highly prospective portfolio, and supportive shareholders, the company is poised for growth in 2025.

There are numerous catalysts on the horizon with upcoming drill results from the Stollberg and Tomtebo base metal polymetallic projects. Drilling at Tomtebo will continue in H1 2025 followed by drilling at Stollberg in H2 2025. An updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate on the Viken Deposit is underway and should be released in Q2 2025. Planning is underway for significant mineral exploration work at District’s Swedish uranium polymetallic properties in Q2 and Q3 2025. With exploration activities ramping up across the portfolio, we are optimistic about the opportunities these projects present. Additionally, the Swedish government’s intention to lift the uranium moratorium provides potential to generate significant shareholder value through a revaluation of our uranium polymetallic properties. We believe that these developments, combined with our ongoing commitment to responsible and sustainable mineral exploration and development practices, position District Metals for a strong and promising future. — Garrett Ainsworth, CEO, District Metals Corp.

Get all the company information below

Investors and stakeholders are keenly awaiting the results from the updated NI 43-101 Resource Estimate. As the world continues to pivot toward renewable energy and sustainable resource utilization, District Metals' Viken Project stands out as a promising contributor to this global endeavour.