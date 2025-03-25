Q2 Metals receives TSX Venture 50 recognition and significantly expands lithium discovery in Quebec’s James Bay

Q2 Metals continues step out drilling in Quebec’s Eeyou Istchee James Bay, strengthening its potential in EV supply chain

Q2 Metals Corp. (TSXV:QTWO | OTCQB:QUEXF | FSE:458), a Canadian mineral exploration company, continues to make significant strides in its lithium exploration efforts in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay area of Quebec. The company is focused on its Cisco Lithium Project and continues to build on the momentum gained from a successful drilling campaign in 2024, with new, broad intercepts of spodumene pegmatite announced March 19th.

The 2025 Venture 50 is a ranking of top performers on TSX Venture Exchange over the last year. The ranking is comprised of 50 companies selected based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume. Q2 Metals is honoured to be named a winner, as per their press release.

Q2 Metals acquired the Cisco Lithium Project in early 2024 and launched its initial drilling program by June, uncovering significant spodumene mineralization. This discovery strengthened the company’s position in the lithium exploration sector, particularly as demand for lithium grows due to its critical role in batteries and electric vehicles.

M1-V50-QWTO-2 2024 core samples from hole 21 at 347.1 metre interval at 1.35% Li2O.

In January 2025, Q2 Metals launched an aggressive expansion campaign, with a strategic drilling program aimed at extending known mineralized zones south and east. This initiative will further define the project’s scale and potential, reinforcing the company’s role in the lithium supply chain. Early returns are showing favourable results, including 179.6 metres of continuous spodumene pegmatite, plus a further 58 metres plus 91.8 metres of continuous spodumene pegmatite, all within hole 27 drilled to the south.

As lithium exploration becomes vital to the clean energy transition, the James Bay region has emerged as a key area for new discoveries, attracting investors and mining companies. Q2 Metals' ongoing efforts position it at the forefront of this growing industry, contributing to the global push for sustainable energy solutions.

Key investor highlights

On Feb 2024, Q2 Metals announced the acquisition of the Cisco Lithium Project, comprising 767 claims totaling 39,389 hectares within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee, James Bay, Quebec, Canada.

2024 discovery drill results that include:

120.3 metres at 1.72% Li 2 O (hole CS-24-010);



215.6 metres at 1.69% Li 2 O (hole CS-24-018);



347.1 metres at 1.35% Li 2 O (hole CS-24-021); and



188.6 metres at 1.56% Li 2 O (hole CS-24-023).

Winter 2025 drilling intercepted 179.6 metres of continuous spodumene pegmatite plus a further 58 metres plus 91.8 metres of continuous spodumene pegmatite, all within step out hole 27.

The company is fully funded to complete a 6,000–8,000 metre winter drill program for 2024/2025 to continue to test additional spodumene mineralized outcropping zones.

The first four holes of the winter drill program have expanded the strike length of the mineralized system and has confirmed that it continues to extend to the south, further increasing Cisco’s potential scale. Hole-27, with 179.6 metres of continuous spodumene pegmatite, plus an additional 58 and 91.8 metres of continuous spodumene pegmatite, lends further support to our theory of a south-trending mineralized system, which now extends over a kilometre. — Neil McCallum, VP Exploration, Q2 Metals Corp.

Get all the company information below

Q2 Metals is committed to expanding the Cisco Lithium Project and solidifying its position in Canada’s lithium exploration sector. With an ambitious 2025 drilling program, the company aims to unlock the project’s full potential and support the global lithium supply chain.