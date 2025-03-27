First Nordic Metals gains TSX Venture 50 recognition and launches one of Europe’s largest exploration drill programs

Unlocking Sweden’s gold potential with an ambitious drill program

First Nordic Metals Corp. (TSXV: FNM | FNSE: FNMC SDB | OTCQB: FNMCF | FRA: HEG0) is a leading gold explorer and developer in Scandinavia who is advancing its flagship Barsele Gold Project in northern Sweden, a joint venture with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Surrounding Barsele, the company owns 100% of the Paubäcken and Storjuktan projects, spanning +100,000 hectares along the Gold Line greenstone belt.

The company is advancing its projects through an aggressive exploration strategy, with fully funded drill programs targeting high-potential areas. With Barsele’s 2.4 Moz resource as their foundation, FNM has high potential to discover additional multimillion-ounce deposits. The Paubäcken and Storjuktan projects, each with several large-scale targets, are key parts of this thesis that could uncover new gold-bearing zones along the Gold Line Belt.

A successful 2024 for First Nordic led to the company being named to the TSX Venture 50. The 2025 Venture 50 is a ranking of top performers on TSX Venture Exchange over the last year. The ranking recognizes the top 50 of over 1,600 companies on the TSX Venture exchange. Companies are selected based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume growth. First Nordic is delighted to be acknowledged as a top performer this year.

In 2024, under the leadership of CEO Taj Singh, First Nordic laid the groundwork to become a leading gold explorer and developer, focusing on strategic acquisitions and project advancements. The company has a fully funded, extensive drill program targeting multiple high-potential areas, positioning it for significant developments in 2025.

Key Investor Highlights

At Paubäcken, FNM advanced its targets through a till sampling program, coupled with B-o-T (base-of-till) drilling which confirmed and expanded mineralization at their Aida and Harpsund projects.

An extensive till sampling program at Storjuktan led to the discovery of highly-prospective Nippas target, a 5km by 1km gold-pathfinder anomaly

In 2025, FNM successfully raised over $15 million through a combination of warrant exercises, private placements, and a ‘bought deal’ offering. This ensured they were fully funded for an aggressive 2025 exploration strategy spanning multiple targets.

First Nordic’s extensive land holdings along the Gold Line Belt in Sweden and Oijärvi greenstone belt in Finland positions it for a catalyst-rich 2025.

For 2025, First Nordic Metals has many growth opportunities. We have a very large drill program planned on the Gold Line Belt in Sweden. We plan to drill over 25,000m on multiple projects, making it one of Europe’s largest exploration drill programs, and one of the largest in the junior sector — Taj Singh, CEO, First Nordic Metals Corp.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to follow First Nordic Metals’ progress as the company advances its projects in Sweden and Finland, aiming to establish Europe’s next major gold camp. With a strong exploration pipeline and a focus on unlocking long-term value, First Nordic is primed for sustained growth in the gold sector.