Montage Gold secures TSX Venture 50 recognition and advances world’s largest gold project under construction in Côte d’Ivoire

Montage Gold accelerates development of the Koné Project, poised for major growth

Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV: MAU | OTCQX: MAUTF) is making significant progress on its Koné Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, which is currently the largest gold project under construction globally. Having launched construction in November 2024, the company is on track to commence production by Q2 2027, with an annual production target of over 300,000 ounces of gold.

The 2025 Venture 50 is a ranking of top performers on TSX Venture Exchange over the last year. The ranking is comprised of 50 companies selected based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume. Montage Gold is one of this year’s winners.

The past year has been pivotal for Montage Gold, marked by securing essential environmental and mining permits, bringing in strategic shareholders, and securing $955 million in financing. These achievements have positioned the company for a strong future as it advances both construction and exploration efforts.

On the exploration front, Montage Gold aims to discover one million additional ounces within the next two years, at grades 50% higher than the current reserve. This would significantly enhance early-stage production, targeting at least 350,000 ounces annually while maintaining a steady 300,000-ounce output for the first decade of operations.

Key investor highlights

In 2024, Montage Gold secured a cumulative US$955 million financing package to fund the development of the Koné Project, including a strategic investment from the Lundin Group, Wheaton Precious Metals, and the Zijin Mining Group.

The company commenced construction of the Koné Project in December 2024, with the first gold production expected in the second quarter of 2027.

In the first half of 2025, Montage Gold is expecting to receive additional exploration results on its Koné Gold project, for further understanding of its gold capacity and grade.

Montage enters 2025 with strong momentum following a successful 2024 which was marked by securing funding and launching construction. We look forward to continuing to unlock value this year by advancing our construction and exploration efforts and thereby delivering our strategy of creating a premier African gold producer. — Martino De Ciccio, CEO, Montage Gold Corp.

Get all the company information below

With successful project execution and promising exploration results, Montage Gold is unlocking substantial value and remains committed to long-term growth in the gold mining sector.

To learn more about Montage Gold, visit their website here .

Access their investor presentation here.

For the latest updates, follow Montage Gold on social media: X, LinkedIn, and YouTube