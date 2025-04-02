LQWD was recognized in TSX Venture 50 for its Bitcoin accumulation strategy and Lightning Network growth

Disseminated on Behalf of: LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD’s Scalable Bitcoin Strategy: Accumulating Bitcoin to Power the Lightning Network and Increase Satoshis per Share

LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD | OTCQX: LQWDF)is a Canadian company focused on growing its Bitcoin treasury and increasing its satoshis per share ratio. LQWD uses its Bitcoin holdings to power its global, scalable Lightning Network infrastructure—earning routing fees paid in satoshis.

LQWD Technologies announced that the company has been named to the 2025 TSX Venture 50 list. The 2025 Venture 50 is a ranking of top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange over the last year. The ranking is comprised of 50 companies selected based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume.

At the core of LQWD Technologies’ strategy is the accumulation of Bitcoin—an asset the company actively deploys across its global Lightning Network infrastructure. By putting its Bitcoin treasury to work, LQWD earns routing fees paid in satoshis, with the goal of steadily increasing its satoshis per share. While current fees are low, they are expected to increase as network usage and adoption grow.

LQWD focuses on enhancing the scalability and efficiency of Bitcoin transactions through the Lightning Network, a second-layer protocol designed to enable faster, low-cost payments. By leveraging this technology, LQWD is advancing Bitcoin’s potential as a practical, mainstream payment method.

As adoption accelerates, the need for scalable and efficient payment infrastructure is growing. LQWD is well-positioned to meet this demand, combining its Bitcoin accumulation strategy with advanced Lightning Network deployment to capitalize on the evolving Bitcoin ecosystem.

Key Investor Highlights

LQWD plans to grow its current ~161 Bitcoin holdings in 2025, aligning with its strategy to accumulate Bitcoin as a store of value, a per-share backing asset, and an operating resource for its Lightning Network platform.

LQWD aims to scale its infrastructure to leverage increased Lightning Network adoption for faster, low-cost Bitcoin transactions.

The Company continues to expand its globally connected, scalable node network—facilitating transactions across the Lightning Network and contributing to its rapid growth. As of March 2025, LQWD’s node network has facilitated over 1,050 Bitcoin and more than 1.25 million transactions.

In 2025, LQWD has and will continue to build its BTC treasury in order to generate yield. Yield is generated by deploying BTC to the Lightning Network, earning fees on routing transactions, and providing liquidity to other Lightning Network companies.

Some of the biggest achievements we had in 2024: we have 20 nodes all over the world, we processed north of a million transactions and routed transactions on behalf of many other companies, and we’ve become a name brand in the Bitcoin Lightning Network space. We have US investment firms as shareholders these days, and we continue to expand our market share. — Shone Anstey, CEO & Director, LQWD Technologies Corp.

Investors and stakeholders increasingly recognize LQWD Technologies’ strategic position within the evolving Bitcoin ecosystem. Through its growing Bitcoin holdings and focus on scaling Bitcoin transactions via the Lightning Network, LQWD offers both high exposure to Bitcoin and potentially significant long-term growth. As global adoption of digital assets accelerates, the Company is well-positioned to benefit from rising demand for fast, low-cost Bitcoin payments—further reinforcing its value proposition.