An investor playbook to spot tomorrow’s market leaders, today

The IB Newsletter provides investors with exclusive, early access to emerging companies across diverse sectors, including AI, biotech, crypto, commodities, clean-tech, and special situations, before they hit the mainstream.

A strategic partnership between Capital Event Management (CEM) and Market One, the newsletter leverages their expertise in capital markets and financial media to deliver deep-dive research, investor insights, and curated company picks.

Companies featured as the IB Newsletter's Top Picks have reported significant capital inflows and strong equity gains — investors who followed the 2024 selections saw an average portfolio appreciation of +40%.

In today’s capital market landscape, where volatility is the only constant and global trade tensions are reshaping financial expectations, having the right playbook is crucial.

Whether it’s disruptive AI, crypto advancements, next-gen biotech, mining discoveries, or sustainable solutions reshaping industries, those who move first gain the greatest edge and stand to unlock the most significant rewards.

In this vibrant environment of rotating capital seeking emerging opportunities, finance professionals are increasingly turning to the Investor Breakout (IB) Newsletter, which has become a go-to resource for identifying promising growth opportunities before they hit the mainstream radar.

The IB Newsletter is a strategic collaboration between Capital Event Management (CEM) and Market One, two Vancouver-based firms in finance and media that have successfully carved out their own niche and fused their expertise to create an investment intelligence publication.

“It is a natural extension of our core mission to connect capital with opportunity,” said Neil Currie, the CIO of CEM Partners Fund, whose ability to drive growth and raise capital has established him as an influential figure in North America’s investment environment.

Since 2010, CEM has organized over 90 investment events, resulting in more than $1 billion in transactions. Currie has also steered six corporations to public listings, collectively amassing a market value exceeding $5 billion.

Armed with this pedigree, he joined forces with Farhan Lalani, founder of Market One, an established force in capital markets communications that leverages dynamic multi-channel media strategies, to connect public companies with retail investors.

After several meetings in the fall and winter of 2023, the two Business in Vancouver (BIV) 40-Under-40 alumni concurred that the market lacked a dedicated, high-caliber intelligence platform tailored for investors seeking early-stage opportunities.

With their combined expertise — CEM’s unparalleled access to capital markets and Market One’s unrivalled media influence — they envisioned the IB Newsletter as a bridge between innovative companies and the capital needed to accelerate their growth.

“The goal was simple,” said Lalani, a capital market veteran, with over 25 years of experience in strategic investments. “We wanted to create a resource that not only highlights promising investment opportunities but also delivers actionable insights, in a timely manner, that investors can trust.”

Tapping into the editorial expertise of veteran, award-winning Vancouver journalist Fabian Dawson, the first edition of the IB Newsletter landed in the inboxes of about 1,000 clients of CEM and Market One in January 2024.

Today, with a rapidly growing subscriber base, it reaches over 10,000 capital market professionals and industry leaders through multiple channels.

“The IB Newsletter has given me an edge... What sets it apart is its ability to filter out the noise and deliver actionable intelligence,” said a financial advisor with one of Canada’s leading independent investment firms.

The IB Newsletter’s engine is the annual series of CEM investor summits held in premier locations like Bahamas, Bermuda, Scottsdale in the U.S., and top Canadian destinations, including Muskoka, Kelowna, and Whistler.

These curated weekend events connect companies from diverse industries that continually expand, including resource, technology, crypto, biotech, and special situations, with leading capital players actively seeking emerging opportunities across multiple sectors.

The capstone of each event, following over 1,000 one-on-one meetings, is the marquee Investor Breakout Exchange forum.

The capstone of each event, following over 1,000 one-on-one meetings, is the marquee Investor Breakout Exchange forum.

Here, top finance professionals, portfolio managers, industry analysts, and market strategists converge to assess, debate, and identify the most promising Top Picks and Outstanding Performers.

The selections are then shared through the IB Newsletter, providing subscribers and attendees with early, exclusive access to the expert picks.

The IB Newsletter also analyzes the Top Picks to deliver comprehensive ‘Spotlight Features’, which are in-depth research reports with exclusive interviews that break down each company’s trajectory, market potential, and key growth catalysts.

Additionally, the newsletter provides real-time alerts, keeping subscribers informed about breaking developments, major deals, and disruptive innovations from companies featured in CEM’s investor summits.

"The IB Newsletter is essentially an investor playbook to identify great management teams with an efficient capital structure within leading industries before they get fully recognized," said Ryan Iverson, CEM partner and Portfolio Manager, who hosts the Investor Breakout Exchange forums.

M1-IBE-playbook-3 Ryan Iverson, CEM partner and Portfolio Manager, is the host of the Investor Breakout Exchange forums.

“These are high-impact investment insights that move the needle for investors… Investors who followed the 2024 Top Picks highlighted in the IB Newsletter saw an average portfolio gain of +40%,” said Iverson.

Among the resource companies featured in the IB Newsletter over the past year that saw substantial market gains were Aldebaran Resources Inc. (TSXV: ALDE), Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA), Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV: RGC), Skeena Gold & Silver (TSX: SKE), and Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ).

In other sectors, companies like Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF), CVW CleanTech Inc. (TSXV: CVW), Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD), and Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE: BOIL) also reported significant capital inflows after being selected as Top Picks.

“As markets continue to shift and investors seek clarity amid uncertainty, the IB Newsletter stands out as a valuable resource for those looking to stay ahead of the curve,” said Steve Palmer, President & CEO of AlphaNorth Asset Management.

“The Investor Breakout Exchange forums at the CEM events and subsequent newsletters provide unparalleled access to emerging companies. It’s rare to find such well-researched and timely information in one place,” said Palmer.

