Power Metallic named to 2025 TSX Venture 50 amid breakthrough discoveries at Nisk

Disseminated on Behalf of: Power Metallic Mines Inc.

Power Metallic’s high-grade discovery sets the stage for transformational growth

Power Metallic Mines Inc. (TSXV: PNPN | OTCBB: PNPNF | Frankfurt IVV) is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on developing the high-grade Nisk project in Quebec into Canada’s first carbon-neutral nickel mine.

The 2025 Venture 50 is a ranking of top performers on TSX Venture Exchange over the last year. The ranking is comprised of 50 companies selected based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume. Power Metallic proudly announced that the company has been named to the 2025 TSX Venture 50 list.

Power Metallic recently changed its name from Power Nickel in recognition of the poly-metallic nature of the Nisk discovery. Power Metallic is making significant strides in advancing its high-grade polymetallic discovery. The company’s progress in 2024 was marked by a major breakthrough—the discovery of the Lion Zone—setting the stage for what could be one of the most remarkable mineral finds in recent history.

The year ahead promises even more excitement. Power Metallic is determined to push forward with aggressive exploration efforts, working to connect the 5.5 km span between Nisk main discovery and the Lion Zone. If successful, this could solidify the project as a massive mineral system with global significance.

With strong results already in hand and an ambitious roadmap for expansion, Power Metallic is well-positioned for further success. As the company continues to unlock the full potential of the Nisk Project, 2025 is shaping up to be a transformative year for this emerging leader in the mining sector.

Key Investor Highlights

In 2024, the Company reported significant drilling results at the Nisk project, indicating substantial mineralization.

Power Metallic has recently completed the Spinout of its Golden Ivan property and some Chilean exploration assets into a new company, Chilean Metals Inc., to focus on the Nisk project.

The company recently closed an oversubscribed and upsized offering for $50M to support its exploration program. The financing was led by the continued investment of Industry legends Robert Friedland and Rob McEwen.

In 2024 we broke out with the discovery of the Lion Zone where we had some of the most remarkable copper intercepts and PGM intercepts in the last 18 years. It’s an orthomagmatic discovery which hasn’t been done since Sakatti in Finland and before that, Voisey’s Bay in Canada. So the discovery of the Lion Zone put us on literally the front page. — Terry Lynch, CEO, Power Metallic

Investors and stakeholders recognize Power Metallic’s strong growth potential as it advances the high-grade Nisk Project. With a focus on developing Canada’s first carbon-neutral nickel mine, the company is positioned at the intersection of sustainability and resource development. As demand for critical minerals rises, Power Metallic’s strategic exploration and expansion efforts offer significant upside potential, making it an attractive opportunity for those seeking exposure to the future of clean energy and battery metals.