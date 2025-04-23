Allied Critical Metals: Fast-tracking tungsten for western supply chains

Roy Bonnell, CEO of Allied Critical Metals (CSE: ACM), outlines plans to fast-track tungsten production in Portugal by 2025, backed by a LOI with Global Tungsten & Powders.

Disseminated on Behalf of: Allied Critical Metals Corp.

Roy Bonnell, CEO of Allied Critical Metals (CSE: ACM), outlines plans to fast-track tungsten production in Portugal by 2025, backed by a LOI with Global Tungsten & Powders.

Roy Bonnell

Allied Critical Metals — ACM on the CSE — is a newly listed company advancing two highly strategic wolframite tungsten projects in northern Portugal. The goal is to become a leading western supplier of this critical mineral. Tungsten is essential to defense, manufacturing, semiconductors, and clean technology, yet over 85% of our global supply comes from China, creating a significant geopolitical and supply chain risk. Our flagship Borralha Project, once Portugal’s largest tungsten mine, has a current resource of 12 million tonnes at 0.21%, WO3, with strong expansion potential. Complimenting this is Villa Verde, another past producing site that could surpass Borralha and scale. We’ve secured a letter of intent with Global Tungsten & Powders, the largest non-Chinese tungsten smelter, validating our market position. With pilot plant construction and initial production targeted within 12 months, 2025 is set to be a pivotal year for Allied Critical Metals.

About Allied Critical Metals Corp.

Allied Critical Metals is a pioneering mining exploration and development firm focused on two historically significant Tungsten (WO3) mining projects in northern Portugal — Borralha and Vila Verde. With strong economics and near-term cash flow potential, ACM is positioning itself as a critical western supplier in a market dominated by China.

To learn more about Allied Critical Metals, visit their website here.

For the latest updates, follow Allied Critical Metals on social media: Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram