MustGrow Biologics accelerates regenerative agriculture with NexusBioAg acquisition

At MustGrow Biologics, we’re focused on driving the future of agriculture — through science-based innovation and a deep commitment to biological and regenerative solutions. At the end of 2024, we took a major step forward with the acquisition of NexusBioAg. This positions MustGrow as a fully integrated provider of regenerative agriculture solutions — from scientific development all the way through to commercialization.

MustGrow’s NexusBioAg division brings a lot to the table with an experienced sales team, deep relationships across Canada, and an existing product portfolio that includes more than 40 third-party products from leading global partners. That commercial base gives MU grow a fast track to revenue growth — and a clear path towards potential EBITDA-positive cash flow.

One of Nexus’ most valuable assets is the BioAdvantage trial program. This on-farm trial platform validates technologies directly with growers. It builds trust, accelerates adoption, and serves as a perfect launchpad, not just for partner products, but for our own proprietary technologies as well. That includes TerraMG, our mustard-based biopesticide. We’re working toward regulatory approval with PMRA here in Canada, and once approved, we’ll launch it through the NexusBioAg division.

It’s a great fit — both commercially and agronomically. And when you combine all of this with our ongoing commercial partnership with Bayer, the opportunity becomes even more compelling. We’re expanding our market reach, accelerating our product pipeline, and most importantly, delivering high impact regenerative solutions to growers. It’s an exciting time for MustGrow, and we’re just getting started.

MustGrow is a leading provider of innovative biological and regenerative agriculture solutions designed to support sustainable farming. The company's proprietary and third-party product lines offer eco-friendly alternatives to restricted or banned synthetic chemicals and fertilizers, promoting healthier soils and improved crop yields.

