Credissential sets the stage for growth with AI-powered financial tech stack

Disseminated on Behalf of: Credissential Inc.

Credissential is targeting three high-growth sectors with industry-specific, AI-powered fintech solutions that have a Total Addressable Market of US$4.7 billion.

With proprietary encryption, custom cloud infrastructure, and quantum-security integration, Credissential offers a hyper-secure, resilient fintech platform built for scale.

Credissential’s SaaS pricing strategy, ranging from US$99 to US $999/month, provides affordable low-friction onboarding for small and mid-sized businesses.

In today’s fast-evolving digital economy, the demand for secure, seamless, and specialized financial transaction tools has never been greater.

From independent car dealerships bogged down by outdated paperwork to accounting firms navigating the complexities of tax and crypto compliance, businesses across industries are calling for smarter, more adaptive solutions.

Riding this momentum, Credissential Inc. (CSE: WHIP | OTC: IPTNF) is emerging as a compelling disruptor poised to redefine how financial transactions are executed, recorded, and secured through its AI-powered, precision-built platforms.

We are a next-generation financial technology company that addresses pressing challenges faced by various businesses across multiple sectors — Colin Frost, CEO of Credissential

The company is targeting three high-growth sectors — auto dealerships, secure file transfers, and crypto tax compliance — with industry-specific, AI-powered fintech solutions that have a Total Addressable Market (TAM) of US$4.7 billion.

Frost described the current state of digital transactions as “fragmented and outdated,” especially in sectors like auto retail and professional services.

“If transaction software isn’t tailored, it fails,” he said, pointing out the unique operational challenges that industries face when trying to digitize financial flows.

Credissential’s flagship platforms address this pain point head-on:

DealerFlow

Designed for the 60,000+ independent auto dealerships in the U.S., DealerFlow digitizes and secures document transfers, provides mobile-first customer experiences, and will enable AI-powered inventory matching between dealerships.

“This platform will help dealers maximize the value of every vehicle on their lot by making data-backed decisions on purchasing, pricing, and promotions,” said Frost.

Early beta tests in the Pacific Northwest have shown increased sales conversion and up to US$20,000/month in additional revenue for some pilot partners.

Antenna Transfer

Antenna serves a different but equally overlooked need — secure, high-value digital escrow. According to Markets & Markets, the global secure file and payment transfer market was valued at US$2.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$3.9 billion by 2028.

Antenna Transfer is already proving value for freelancers, law firms, and architectural companies managing large intellectual property files and payments. The software also supports Buy-Now-Pay-Later options and is crypto-compatible.

“The integration of the ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ feature into Antenna marks a significant advancement in our commitment to providing secure and flexible financial solutions,” said Frost.

Coin Comply (in acquisition phase)

As tax regimes catch up to crypto activity, Coin Comply enters the fray with a clear mission to help accounting firms serve crypto clients with confidence. Featuring AI-generated tax guidance, the platform helps accountants calculate gains/losses across wallets and provide compliance-ready outputs.

“Accounting firms have this thirst for something that gives them guidance on how to prepare taxes best,” said Frost.

Grand View Research estimates that the crypto tax software market is projected to

reach $780 million by 2027 and is most needed by businesses that handle balance

sheets but are new to the crypto eco-system.

Credissential isn’t just a company with three products. It’s a platform company designed to be resilient in the face of market shifts.

“Startups with single-point solutions are vulnerable. If one trend or regulation hits you, it’s game over,” said Frost. Instead, Credissential is pursuing multi-vertical growth, a strategy that Frost believes will “triple our addressable market within 36 months.”

Central to Credissential’s value proposition is its proprietary encryption and custom cloud infrastructure, ensuring that client data is secure, and transactions are protected from evolving cyber threats.

We’re not the kind of company that just wants to take A or B off the shelf and implement it, we’d rather do it our way and do it the right way. — Colin Frost, CEO of Credissential

All three platforms are delivered via SaaS subscriptions, priced affordably to ensure wide adoption across small and mid-sized businesses:

DealerFlow: $299–$999/month depending on volume

Antenna: $99/month

Coin Comply: $399/month

This model enables high-margin, recurring revenue with low implementation friction, a key metric for long-term investor value.

With new plans set to launch this month and continued product releases in the pipeline, 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Credissential.

“2025 is all about revenue,” said Frost. “We’re adding more legs to the table so that if something happens politically or in the world — it’s not game over.”

M1-WHIP-2025May22-2 The Credissential app acts as a hyper-secure lockbox + sharing system for a user’s identity.

For investors, Credissential offers a rare combination of visionary leadership, real-world applications across multiple billion-dollar markets, and a product roadmap driven by feedback from early adopters.

“By integrating and powering technology with AI and blockchain, we are creating new fintech platforms that enhances decision-making, strengthens data security, and unlocks new efficiencies across various sectors,” Frost added.

With its product lineup gaining traction and a continued focus on security, usability, and innovation, Credissential is building serious momentum as the year unfolds.

